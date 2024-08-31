How to watch and listen today's Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

No. 3 Oregon is set to hit the gridiron on Saturday, kicking off their season with a matchup against the Idaho Vandals—marking the Ducks' inaugural game as members of the Big Ten Conference.

As Oregon State embarks on its journey beyond the Pac-12, they face a manageable opener to find their footing. New head coach Trent Bray gets a chance to fine-tune the team before a challenging trip to San Diego State, setting the stage for the big showdown when Oregon heads to Corvallis.

The Vandals are coming off a strong 2023 campaign, finishing 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky Conference. Meanwhile, Oregon posted an impressive 12-2 record last season, including an 8-1 mark in the now-disbanded Pac-12 Conference. Now, they have an opportunity to prove their mettle in the Big Ten.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals CFB game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on Idaho Vandals in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CW Network

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals team news

Oregon Ducks team news

The Ducks are ushering in a new era at quarterback following Bo Nix's selection by the Denver Broncos as the 12th pick in the NFL Draft, making way for Dillon Gabriel to step up and showcase his talents. The backfield will also see fresh faces after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Bucky Irving. Additionally, the team bids farewell to Troy Franklin, who has also moved on to the NFL. On the defensive side, the Ducks lost key players, with Evan Williams and Khyree Jackson both departing for the NFL. However, they bolstered their offense by securing wide receiver Evan Stewart through a transfer.

Idaho Vandals team news

Idaho is a heavy underdog here. Most expect them to lose, but there is still a possibility they could keep things respectable if their key players perform well.

Jack Lyne steps in as the new quarterback, having thrown for 325 yards and eight touchdowns in limited appearances last season. He will face a tough challenge in a hostile environment. Nick Romano needs to have a standout game for the Vandals to have a shot at covering the spread. Last season, Romano rushed 269 times for 1,279 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Jordan Dwyer is the top receiver, with 19 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Turon Ivy Jr. also contributed with 20 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns last year. On defense, the team will be heavily reliant on Dallas Afalava, a defensive end who will be crucial in managing the opposing offense.

More college football news and coverage