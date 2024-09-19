How to watch and listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) are riding high on confidence heading into their matchup on Saturday against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1).

The hosts are keen to keep their perfect record intact as they extend their winning streak to three games. Their latest triumph came with a dominant 40-6 road win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgia Southern, meanwhile, aim to build on their current two-game winning streak as they head into their matchup after a convincing 42-14 home victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles CFB game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on Eagles in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Away: -- (CAR), 994 (NE)

Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Southern Eagles team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart had a stellar outing, going 26 of 34 for 377 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception. Additionally, he rushed for 35 yards on six carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, and added a rushing touchdown to his impressive performance. It helped that running back Henry Parrish Jr. finished the game with 22 carries for 133 yards (6.0 yards per rush) with a couple of rushing touchdowns as well as four catches for 21 yards.

Georgia Southern Eagles team news

Sophomore quarterback JC French delivered a solid performance last time out, completing 17 of 23 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with eight carries for 19 yards, averaging 2.4 yards per attempt. Most of the offense runs through French. He has averaged 37 passes per game. He is also dual threat.

The Eagles were also led by running back Jalen White, who finished with a team-high 13 attempts for 41 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) and a pair of touchdowns while also adding two catches for five yards.

