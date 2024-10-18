How to watch and listen to Oklahoma Sooners vs South Carolina Gamecocks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs South Carolina NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Oklahoma Sooners (4-2) are set to welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, for an SEC showdown at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oklahoma Sooners vs the South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and kick-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT Venue Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Cole Cubelic (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oklahoma Sooners vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oklahoma Sooners vs South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Jackson Arnold, who started the season as the number one quarterback, has been benched due to his inconsistent play. Michael Hawkins Jr. has performed slightly better than Arnold, throwing for 188 yards against Texas last week and accumulating 458 passing yards with a 1:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over three games this season.

The running game for Oklahoma has been underwhelming, with Jovantae Barnes failing to surpass 61 rushing yards in any game, leading the team with just 237 rushing yards at a modest 3.3 yards per carry. Deion Burks missed the victory over Auburn and was also absent last week, leaving him questionable for the upcoming game. The junior wide receiver has the potential for big plays, having totaled 201 receiving yards in four games. Overall, the Oklahoma offense has struggled recently, scoring 24 points or fewer in two of their last three contests and averaging only 288 yards per game.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

LaNorris Sellers may not put up eye-popping aerial statistics, but he displays impressive mobility. The freshman quarterback excelled against Alabama, throwing for 238 yards and accumulating a total of 793 passing yards this season with a 4:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Additionally, he has contributed 219 rushing yards.

South Carolina leans heavily on the run, ranking among the top teams in the country in rushing attempts. Raheim Sanders poses a significant threat, having recorded 78 rushing yards last week and totaling 393 yards this season. The Gamecocks have only one player with over 200 receiving yards: Mazeo Bennett Jr. The freshman wide receiver caught for 57 yards last week and has amassed 257 receiving yards overall. The South Carolina offense has scored at least 25 points in four of their last five outings, although they are averaging just 362 yards per game.

