How to watch and listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Marshall Thundering Herd 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

College football returns to the gridiron this weekend as Big Ten title and playoff favorite No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) welcomes Sun Belt challenger Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) in Week 4 inter-conference action on Saturday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd come into this matchup well-rested after having a bye week. Marshall had a smooth start to their season, easily handling Stony Brook from the FCS with a 45-3 victory at home.

The Buckeyes are preparing for their final non-conference game before diving into a more challenging stretch of their schedule. So far, they’ve faced minimal resistance, starting with a commanding 52-6 win over Akron. They followed that up by routing Western Michigan from the MAC with a 56-0 shutout before enjoying a bye last week. Ohio State maintained their position at #3 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Ohio State Buckeyes vs Marshall Thundering Herd CFB game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Marshall Thundering Herd: Date and kick-off time

The Buckeyes will take on Thundering Herd in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Marshall Thundering Herd on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Marshall Thundering Herd

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Away: -- (NE), 980 (CAR)

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Marshall Thundering Herd team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Will Howard, who transferred from Kansas State after posting a 24:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season, has been effective in his first two games with Ohio State, amassing 520 passing yards with a 4:0 TD to INT ratio. The Buckeyes boast one of the nation’s top rushing offenses. Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 1,158 yards last year, has picked up 163 yards through two games. Treveyon Henderson, coming off a strong 2023 season, has added 131 yards on the ground. Freshman Jeremiah Smith has had an impressive start, tallying 211 receiving yards. The OSU offense has been electric, scoring at least 52 points in each game and averaging 543 total yards.

On the defensive side, the Buckeyes have been rock solid, limiting Akron to 177 yards and holding Western Michigan to just 99 yards. Despite losing several key players to the NFL Draft, Ohio State's defense is anchored by returning standout cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

Marshall Thundering Herd team news

Stone Earle is in his debut season with Marshall after transferring from North Texas. The senior quarterback had a decent showing in the season opener but struggled against Virginia Tech, completing just 36% of his passes for 131 yards. So far, Earle has accumulated 228 passing yards with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Braylon Braxton is also expected to see snaps at quarterback, having recorded 141 passing yards.

Marshall boasts solid depth in the backfield, with A.J. Turner leading the way with 222 rushing yards. Chris Fitzpatrick has emerged as a key playmaker at wide receiver; the senior, who transferred from Michigan State, has been difficult to contain, amassing 170 receiving yards on eight catches. Despite these efforts, the Marshall offense was limited to 278 total yards against the stout Hokies defense.

