How to watch and listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Cavaliers (5-4) will take on the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) in a crucial matchup.

After a rough three-game losing streak against Louisville, Clemson, and North Carolina in ACC play, Virginia bounced back in impressive fashion, defeating No. 18 Pittsburgh on the road. With five wins now on the season, the Cavaliers are just one win away from bowl eligibility, with three games remaining. Their victory over the Panthers featured a well-rounded offensive performance, as they rushed for 170 yards and passed for another 170 yards, showing balance on both sides of the ball.

Notre Dame, despite suffering a disappointing loss to Northern Illinois earlier this season, has rebounded strongly, winning their last seven games. They remain very much in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff, with their fate in their own hands.

If they manage to win out, they will almost certainly secure a spot. Their remaining schedule includes home games against Virginia and No. 25 Army, followed by a tough road matchup at USC. In their most recent game, a dominant 49-point win over Florida State, they outgained the Seminoles 453 yards to just 208.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and kick-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on Virginia Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers

Audio Stream: Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE) | National: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame controls its own fate when it comes to the College Football Playoff, but any slip-up could ruin their chances. The Irish have looked dominant in recent weeks, particularly in their last game against Florida State, where they scored 52 points while holding the Seminoles to just three. Riely Leonard completed 14 of 27 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, while Jaden Greathouse caught five passes for 66 yards. Most notably, their defense continued to dominate, making a strong case for themselves as one of the nation’s best.

Offensively, Notre Dame averages 38.33 points per game, while their defense gives up just 11.11 points per game. They rank 12th in offensive efficiency and 3rd in defensive efficiency, making them a well-rounded and formidable opponent.

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Though Virginia's season has been a mixed bag, sitting at 5-4, they will carry the momentum from their recent victory into this matchup. The Cavaliers' defense was solid in their win over Pittsburgh, allowing just 19 points. Anthony Calandra wasn't spectacular but managed the game well, completing 16 of 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Defensively, they limited Eli Holstein to just 121 passing yards.

Virginia's defense will need another strong performance, particularly in the secondary, if they are to stand a chance against Notre Dame. The Cavaliers score an average of 26 points per game while giving up 26.67 points per game, ranking 83rd offensively and 82nd defensively in the nation.

