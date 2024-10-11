How to watch and listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford Cardinal NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) are set to return to the field this weekend following a well-deserved bye week. They’ll face off against the Stanford Cardinals (2-3) in a showdown for the coveted Legends Trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs the Stanford Cardinal NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and kick-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE) | Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame made headlines during the offseason by acquiring dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard. The senior QB had an impressive tenure at Duke, where he accumulated 4,450 passing yards, completing 61.8% of his attempts, and throwing 24 touchdowns compared to just 10 interceptions.

Defensively, Jack Kiser leads the team with 25 total tackles, including 16 solo tackles. The Irish defense has collectively recorded 12 sacks and seven interceptions so far this year. Simply put, the Notre Dame defense has been exceptional this season and borderline elite through five games, ranking fifth in efficiency.

Stanford Cardinal team news

On the other hand, Dual-threat quarterback Ashton Daniels has experienced a decline in performance recently after a promising start to the season. The junior QB currently holds a completion percentage of 59.1% and has thrown five touchdowns against six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 250 yards, although he has been sacked seven times.

Following an ankle injury sustained against Clemson, Justin Lamson took over in the game against Virginia Tech, but he managed only 103 passing yards and threw an interception in a 31-7 defeat.

