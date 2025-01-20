How to watch and listen to Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State National Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will feature a showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Irish will take on the Buckeyes in a highly anticipated CFP National Championship game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Ga.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call for the game, the fourth-straight time for Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship game

Audio Stream: Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame vs Ohio State team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have faced setbacks due to injuries to key offensive players in recent weeks. Quarterback Riley Leonard suffered a head injury during the Penn State clash but was later cleared to return to action. Running back Jeremiyah Love strained his knee in the Georgia game but bounced back to record 11 carries for 46 yards in the victory over Penn State. Both players are fit and ready to give their all in the championship showdown. Leonard ended the Penn State matchup with 223 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Throughout the season, Leonard has thrown for 2,606 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes with 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions. In the College Football Playoff, his performance has been mixed, tallying a 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, including the two turnovers in the semifinal. Unlike Will Howard, Leonard is a dual threat, rushing for 866 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. In the backfield, Jeremiyah Love leads the way with 1,122 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, complemented by Jadarian Price, who contributed 733 rushing yards. At wide receiver, Jaden Greathouse, a 6ft1in sophomore, has amassed 464 yards and two touchdowns, including a standout 105-yard performance against Penn State. Another reliable target is Beaux Collins, who has 458 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, Howard brings experience from his four years at Kansas State. The quarterback has thrown for 3,779 yards this season with a stellar 72.6% completion rate, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In the playoff, Howard has been sharp, throwing six touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He isn't much of a runner, logging only 169 rushing yards, but relies on a potent rushing attack led by TreVeyon Henderson (967 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Quinshon Judkins (960 yards, 12 touchdowns).

The Buckeyes boast a dynamic receiving duo destined for the NFL. Freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith leads the group with 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns, while senior Emeka Egbuka has racked up 947 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ohio State's offensive firepower averages 35.8 points per game, ranking 12th nationally, but their true strength lies on defense. They allow just 12.2 points per game, the best mark in the nation. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau leads the pass rush with 11.5 sacks, supported by Jack Sawyer, who has nine sacks. The team has a staggering 51 sacks this season. Linebacker Cody Simon tops the tackling chart with 104 stops and has added seven sacks. The Buckeyes’ secondary has also been strong, recording 10 interceptions, with cornerback Denzel Burke contributing two.

More college football news and coverage