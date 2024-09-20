How to watch and listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Notre Dame vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami (OH) RedHawks are set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, IN, this Saturday.

The RedHawks have had a tough start to their season, struggling to find the end zone and managing just two touchdowns so far. Despite their offensive struggles, their defense has kept games competitive. Nevertheless, they are still searching for their first win.

Notre Dame's playoff aspirations took a significant hit after a shocking home loss to Northern Illinois. However, the Fighting Irish bounced back emphatically, thrashing Purdue 66-7.

Another commanding win this weekend could reignite the Fighting Irish's hopes of reentering the College Football Playoff discussion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks CFB game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Irish will take on RedHawks in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst)

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Away: -- (CAR), 993 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami of Ohio RedHawks team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Riley Leonard, a transfer QB from Duke, has struggled to make an impact through the air this season, but his ground game last week was reminiscent of a vintage Michael Vick performance. Leonard rushed for 100 yards and found the end zone three times on 11 carries.

Jeremiyah Love has been effective on the ground, amassing 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns in as many games. As a receiver, Love has added five catches on seven targets for 31 yards without scoring. Meanwhile, Jadarian Price has contributed 154 rushing yards (51.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns for the Fighting Irish this season.

Miami of Ohio RedHawks team news

For the RedHawks, their offensive fortunes hinge on Brett Gabbert managing the ball well, as the senior QB has already thrown three interceptions this year.

Cade McDonald has been his top target, recording 16 receptions for 240 yards (120 per game) and one touchdown in two games. Gabbert has thrown for 566 yards (283 per game) with a 62.5% completion rate, two touchdowns, and three picks.

In the receiving corps, Reginald Virgil has snagged six passes for 109 yards (54.5 per game) and one touchdown. On the ground, Kevin Davis has rushed for just 18 yards (nine per game) with no scores, while adding nine receptions for 88 yards without finding the end zone.

More college football news and coverage