How to watch and listen to Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) are heading into their matchup as favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) at Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The hosts are looking to bounce back after a 24-5 defeat to the Washington Huskies, which brought their record to 2-2 before their bye week. After facing Indiana, the Wildcats will hit the road to take on Maryland.

The visitors look to keep their undefeated streak alive, now sitting at 5-0 following a 42-28 triumph over Maryland in their most recent matchup. After this contest, Indiana will head into a bye week ahead of an important home game against Nebraska.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Mark Followill (play-by-play) and Anthony Herron (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Indiana Hoosiers team news & key players

Northwestern Wildcats team news

QB Kurtis Rourke has racked up 1,372 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions, completing 73.2% of his throws.

On the ground, Justice Ellison leads the team with 341 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Ty’Son Lawton has contributed 277 rushing yards and 6 scores, while Elijah Green has added 157 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. In the receiving game, Elijah Sarratt tops the Hoosiers' charts with 22 catches for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns, followed by Omar Cooper Jr. with 328 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, and Myles Price with 246 receiving yards this season.

Defensively, Aiden Fisher has been a standout with 50 total tackles, 17 of them solo, while Mikail Kamara leads the team with 4 sacks, and Amare Ferrell has grabbed 2 interceptions.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

On Indiana's front, QB Mike Wright has thrown for 354 yards with 1 interception, completing 57.6% of his passes, while Jack Lausch has tallied 280 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, connecting on 48.3% of his attempts.

RB Cam Porter has rushed for 234 yards and found the end zone 3 times. A.J. Henning leads the team with 25 receptions for 229 yards, and Bryce Kirtz has chipped in with 140 receiving yards. Defensively, Xander Mueller is at the forefront with 28 total tackles, while Anto Saka has recorded a team-high 2.5 sacks.

