How to watch and listen to Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two unbeaten Big Ten teams are set to clash in the Cornhusker State, where one will taste defeat for the first time. The #24 Illinois Fighting Illini hit the road to face the #22 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday night.

In his second season, head coach Matt Rhule has the 22nd-ranked Cornhuskers firing on all cylinders on both offense and defense, outscoring their first three opponents by a combined 102-20.

Meanwhile, Illinois, which has managed just one winning season since 2011, handled their business against Central Michigan to improve to a flawless 3-0 in 2024. Now, the Fighting Illini are set for their first road game of the season as they take on a conference rival.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and kick-off time

The Cornhuskers will take on Fighting Illini in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Friday, September 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 195 (NE), 957 (CAR)

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key players

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Dylan Raiola has been sharp, completing 57 of 80 passes for 670 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 14 yards on the ground. Heinrich Haarberg (eight of eight for 69 yards, 15 rush yards) and Jalyn Gramstad (one of three for 11 yards, two rush yards) have seen limited playing time. Dante Dowdell is the top rusher with 31 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Emmett Johnson (13 carries, 124 yards, one touchdown) and Rahmir Johnson (22 carries, 87 yards) provide depth in the backfield. In the passing game, Isaiah Neyor leads with 12 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Lloyd (two catches, 95 yards), Rahmir Johnson (10 catches, 77 yards, one touchdown), Jahmal Banks (seven catches, 76 yards, one touchdown), Carter Nelson (seven receptions, 69 yards, one touchdown), and Jacory Barney Jr. (10 catches, 68 yards) offer additional receiving options.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Aidan Laughery is questionable after missing the game against Central Michigan due to an undisclosed issue.

Luke Altmyer has been efficient this season, completing 54 of 78 passes for 647 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, while also adding 37 rushing yards. Backup Donovan Leary has seen limited action, completing two of five passes for 29 yards. On the ground, Kaden Feagin leads the charge with 42 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Ca’Lil Valentine (17 carries, 96 yards), Aidan Laughery (14 carries, 89 yards), and Josh McCray (13 carries, 67 yards) also contribute effectively to the running game. In the receiving corps, Pat Bryant (15 receptions, 235 yards, four touchdowns) and Zakhari Franklin (16 catches, 193 yards) are the main targets, with no other player having more than three receptions this season.

