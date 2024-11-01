How to watch and listen to Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers versus UCLA Bruins NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to hit the field at Memorial Stadium this Saturday as they welcome the UCLA Bruins. The Huskers come into this matchup holding a 5-3 overall record and a 2-3 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs the UCLA Bruins NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins: Date and kick-off time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on UCLA Bruins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs UCLA Bruins team news & key players

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

For the Nebraska Cornhuskers, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has shown flashes of potential but still has typical freshman moments, prompting an increased focus on the run game. Although Nebraska ranks 103rd nationally in rushing, they’ll still look to establish their ground game against a top-20 rush defense. No matter how their offense fares, Nebraska's defense might be the key factor. Ranked in the top 20 nationally, their defense poses a tough challenge for UCLA, who have struggled to maintain offensive momentum and may find it hard to sustain scoring drives in this matchup.

UCLA Bruins team news

Ethan Garbers has been the go-to quarterback for the UCLA Bruins this season, though it's been a tough ride. So far, he's thrown for 1,484 yards with a 64.9% completion rate, tallying eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, he did show improvement in the game against Rutgers before their bye week, racking up 383 yards and four touchdowns. Despite that, he's currently listed as questionable with a foot injury. Tight end Moliki Matavao has been his top receiver, pulling in 20 catches for 251 yards. T.J. Harden leads the ground attack, recording 180 yards and one touchdown over 62 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per rush.

