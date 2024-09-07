How to watch and listen today's NC State Wolfpack vs Tennessee Volunteers 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's NC State versus Tennessee Volunteers CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

There's a blockbuster non-conference clash between a pair of ranked power conference programs on the gridiron when the SEC lock horns with the ACC in the Tar Heel State. The 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) hit the road to face the 24th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Though it's still early in the season, this game could have significant implications for the College Football Playoff.

A victory for the Volunteers would strengthen their case for a top spot, while an NC State win could revive the ACC's playoff hopes after a slow start for the conference (aside from Miami and Louisville).

Tennessee began their season with a dominant 69-3 victory over Chattanooga. Meanwhile, NC State kicked off their campaign with a 38-21 win at home against Western Carolina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen NC State Wolfpack vs Tennessee Volunteers CFB game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and kick-off time

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Rece Davis (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Fubo's most affordable tier, which costs $79.99 per month, includes most channels that broadcast high-profile college football games including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. The Elite plan, which costs $99.99 per month, includes the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of NC State Wolfpack vs Tennessee Volunteers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

NC State Wolfpack vs Tennessee Volunteers team news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

Grayson McCall made a strong first impression with the Wolfpack following his transfer from Coastal Carolina, completing 26 of 40 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also chipped in with 16 rushing yards.

Jordan Waters was the standout in the running game, racking up 124 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, including a 50-yard score with just under two minutes left in the game. Hollywood Smothers (three carries for 39 yards) and Kendrick Raphael (three carries for 24 yards) were productive in their limited roles. Through the air, Kevin Concepcion was the go-to target, hauling in nine receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee kicked off their 2024 campaign with a resounding victory over Chattanooga on home turf. Now, the Volunteers aim to maintain that momentum as they prepare for a neutral-site showdown against a ranked power conference opponent.

In their opener, new quarterback and rising talent Nico Iamaleava shined, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in limited action, while also adding six rushing yards. Gaston Moore (seven of 12 for 69 yards, one interception) and Jake Merklinger (a perfect four for four, 31 yards) took snaps as the game was well in hand.

On the ground, Dylan Sampson led the charge with 12 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. DeSean Bishop (five carries, 60 yards, one TD), Cameron Seldon (seven carries, 47 yards), and Khalifa Keith (10 carries, 43 yards, one TD) all contributed effectively to the Volunteers' dominant running game.

