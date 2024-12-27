How to watch and listen to NC State Wolfpack vs East Carolina Pirates 2024 Military Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch NC State versus East Carolina 2024 Military Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Military Bowl presents an intriguing clash between the East Carolina Pirates and the NC State Wolfpack, set for December 28, 2024, at 5:45 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

NC State Wolfpack vs East Carolina Pirates 2024 Military Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the East Carolina Pirates in a highly anticipated 2024 Military Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 5:45 pm ET/2:45 pm PT, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 5:45 pm ET/2:45 pm PT Venue Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Location Annapolis, Maryland

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs East Carolina Pirates 2024 Military Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of NC State Wolfpack vs East Carolina Pirates 2024 Military Bowl

Audio Stream: National: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

NC State Wolfpack vs East Carolina Pirates team news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

On the other side, CJ Bailey had an impressive outing, completing 14 of 20 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Daylan Smothers also made his presence felt, racking up 83 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Two games ago, the NC State Wolfpack fought hard against Georgia Tech but fell just short in a narrow 30-29 loss. The Wolfpack are averaging 29.2 points per game but have struggled defensively, allowing 30.5 points per outing.

East Carolina Pirates team news

Katin Houser delivered a solid performance, completing 20 of 36 passes for 219 yards, throwing two touchdowns, and one interception. However, the defense struggled to contain the ground game, which ultimately contributed to the loss. Two games back, the East Carolina Pirates put up 40 points on the scoreboard, but their defense faltered, allowing 28 points, leading to another defeat. The Pirates are averaging 32.5 points per game, while their defense concedes 27.8 points on average. Offensively, they rank 33rd in the nation, but their defense lags behind at 85th.

