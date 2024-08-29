How to watch and listen today's NC State vs Western Carolina 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's NC State versus Western Carolina CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As the Week 1 college football action begins on Thursday night, the NC State Wolfpack aim to make a strong push in the newly expanded ACC.

Western Carolina, who wrapped up their 2023 season with a 7-4 record in Kerwin Bell's third year as head coach, started last year with a tough road game against an FBS opponent. They suffered a 56-13 defeat at the hands of Arkansas.

On the other hand, NC State just completed its 11th season under head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack finished the regular season with a 9-4 record but fell short of reaching the ACC championship, ending the year in third place in the conference. Their season concluded with a 28-19 loss to Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

NC State vs Western Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The NC State will take on the Western Carolina in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC.

Date Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Carter-Finley Stadium Location Raleigh, NC

How to watch NC State vs Western Carolina on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of NC State vs Western Carolina

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 963 (NE), 201 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

NC State vs Western Carolina team news

NC State Wolfpack team news

Following a strong conclusion to last season, anticipation is building for NC State as they enter 2024 with a formidable team. They see this game as a crucial warm-up before facing Tennessee next.

The Wolfpack bolstered their lineup by acquiring experienced quarterback Grayson McCall through the transfer portal, who had an outstanding career at Coastal Carolina. Teaming him up with ACC Rookie of the Year wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is expected to create a dynamic and explosive offense.

On the defensive front, although they lost their star linebacker to the NFL, the system has proven effective, and several key players are returning to maintain their defensive strength.

Western Carolina Catamounts team news

For Western Carolina, everything hinges on quarterback Cole Gonzales. He had a standout season last year, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,803 yards, along with 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Gonzales also added 203 rushing yards. However, he'll be without many of his key receivers from last season. Censere Lee, the team's leading receiver, has moved on to Pittsburgh Panthers, and David White, the second option, is also gone.

AJ Colombo, who had 438 yards and five touchdowns last year, will need to step up, with Calvin Jones serving as the second option after his 348 yards and two scores on 27 catches.

In the backfield, Desmond Reid, last season's leading rusher with 897 yards and 13 touchdowns, has also joined Lee and their offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh Panthers. Branson Adams, who ran for 539 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries, will look to fill the void.

Defensively, the Catamounts are also facing significant changes. They lost their top defensive lineman, Jayelin Davis, but Curtis Fann returns after recording 2.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles, and recovering one. While Rod Gattison, who led the team with eight passes defended and an interception, is gone, CJ Williams, who had six passes defended and an interception, will be back to anchor the secondary.

NC State vs Western Carolina Head-to-Head

NC State holds a perfect 7-0 record against Western Carolina in their previous meetings. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2019, resulting in a 41-0 shutout win for the Wolfpack.

Date Match Competition 07/09/19 NC State 41-0 Western Carolina NCAA

