How to watch and listen to Navy vs East Carolina 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Navy (7-3, 5-2 AAC) is set to return to the gridiron on Friday, facing East Carolina (7-4, 5-2 AAC) at 12 pm ET at Bagwell Field in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Navy vs East Carolina NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Navy vs East Carolina: Date and kick-off time

Navy will take on East Carolina in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Bagwell Field in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Bagwell Field in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Location Greenville, N.C.

How to watch Navy vs East Carolina on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Navy Midshipmen vs East Carolina

Audio Stream: Home: -- (CAR), -- (NE) | Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Navy vs East Carolina team news & key players

Navy Midshipmen team news

Navy has also triumphed in the last two encounters, including a 10-0 shutout victory last season. However, that game exposed some offensive struggles, as Navy managed just 113 total yards while conceding 359 to the Pirates. Adding to their woes, quarterback Blake Horvath exited with a rib injury, forcing Braxton Woodson to step in. Woodson completed just 3 of 10 passes for 13 yards and an interception, though he contributed 38 rushing yards. Falling behind by multiple scores proved insurmountable for Navy's run-heavy, option-based offense.

An extra week off could benefit the Midshipmen, though Horvath remains questionable for this game. Before the Notre Dame clash, Horvath had been a dark-horse Heisman candidate, boasting 895 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, alongside 1,154 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions (58.5% completion).

Woodson, a sophomore with limited experience, has thrown just 47 passes and rushed 68 times this season. Navy's offense has relied heavily on slotback Eli Heidenreich, who has amassed 320 rushing yards (2 TDs) and 30 receptions for 556 yards (5 TDs). Brandon Chatman has added 216 receiving yards and three touchdowns, plus 223 rushing yards and two scores, while Alex Tecza leads the ground attack beyond Horvath, with 447 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 carries. Daba Fofana has chipped in with 257 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.

East Carolina Pirates team news

For East Carolina, quarterback Katin Houser has been the catalyst during their four-game streak. This season, Houser has completed 111 of 180 passes for 1,640 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while also adding two rushing scores. In the receiving corps, Anthony Smith leads with 35 catches for 737 yards and six touchdowns.

Winston Wright Jr. has 45 receptions for 492 yards and seven touchdowns, and Chase Sowell has hauled in 34 passes for 678 yards and three scores. On the ground, Rahjai Harris paces the Pirates with 170 carries for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns, while London Montgomery has provided support with 306 yards and two scores on 58 carries.

