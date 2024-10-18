How to watch and listen to Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 25 Navy Midshipmen (5-0) are set to host an AAC clash against the Charlotte 49ers (3-3) on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Navy Midshipmen will take on Charlotte 49ers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Location Annapolis, Maryland

How to watch Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play) and Adam Brenemen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE) | Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Navy Midshipmen vs Charlotte 49ers team news & key players

Navy Midshipmen team news

Junior quarterback Blake Horvath delivered a solid performance, connecting on 9 of 15 passes for 134 yards. He also made an impact with his legs, racking up 115 yards on 19 carries (an average of 6.1 yards per rush) and scoring two rushing touchdowns. Cornerback Ira Oniha is questionable with an undisclosed issue. Running back Tyler Bradley is also listed as questionable due to an unspecified condition.

Charlotte 49ers team news

Freshman quarterback Deshawn Purdie completed 13 of his 22 passes, throwing for 206 yards, while adding six rushing attempts that unfortunately totaled -19 yards (-3.2 yards per carry), although he did manage to find the end zone on the ground. Wide receiver Justin Olson is dealing with a lower-body issue and is listed as questionable. Quarterback Max Brown is also questionable due to an undisclosed condition. Running back CJ Stokes has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

