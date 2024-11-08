How to watch and listen to Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Missouri Tigers versus Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Missouri Tigers are set to clash in Week 11 under the lights at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field on Saturday night.

Oklahoma (5-4) is coming off a dominant 59-14 victory over Maine last Saturday, ending a three-game skid. The Sooners overpowered the Black Bears, outgaining them 665-251 in total yards. Oklahoma showcased a balanced offense, throwing for 284 yards at an impressive 10.9 yards per pass and racking up 381 rushing yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. They also converted on 12 of their 16 third and fourth down attempts.

Missouri (6-2), fresh off a bye week, previously suffered a tough 34-0 loss to Alabama on October 26. In that matchup, the Crimson Tide overwhelmed the Tigers, outgaining them 486-239, with Alabama's ground game particularly dominant, putting up 271 rushing yards at an average of 7.3 yards per carry.

Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri Tigers will take on Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners

Audio Stream: Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Missouri Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners team news & key players

Missouri Tigers team news

On Missouri's side, WR Mookie Cooper is sidelined, and QB Brady Cook (hand and ankle) as well as RB Nate Noel (foot) are uncertain to play against Oklahoma. Should Cook be unable to take the field, senior QB Pyne—formerly of Arizona State and Notre Dame—will likely start under center for the Tigers. Pyne has completed 35 of 55 passes for 248 yards so far this season and brings experience from his time as Notre Dame's starter in 2022, where he threw for over 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns and six picks. Missouri’s leading receivers include senior WR Theo Wease Jr. (37 catches for 482 yards and one touchdown) and junior WR Luther Burden III (40 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns). The Tigers’ run game is led by senior backs Nate Noel (85 carries for 503 yards and two touchdowns) and Marcus Carroll (83 carries for 401 yards and six touchdowns).

Oklahoma Sooners team news

WR Brenen Thompson (undisclosed) and WR Deion Burks (soft tissue issue) are both listed as questionable for Oklahoma's upcoming game against Missouri. Sophomore QB Jackson Arnold leads the Sooners' aerial attack, having thrown for 1,169 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. His primary targets include senior WR J.J. Hester, who has 13 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown, and junior TE Bauer Sharp with 34 receptions for 256 yards and two scores. In the backfield, junior RB Jovantae Barnes has been a consistent presence, totaling 577 rushing yards on 122 carries along with five touchdowns.

