How to watch and listen today's Missouri vs Murray State 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Missouri will look to keep the momentum rolling after a breakthrough 2023 campaign when they hosts FCS foe Murray State in Week 1.

The Murray State Racers come into this season hoping to erase the stains of last season's 2-9 record. Last season was bitter pill to swallow for the Racers, but this year's team is more seasoned and should be a little sharper.

Missouri, meanwhile, will try to pick up where it left off after winning six of its last seven games last season. They are coming off an impressive 11-2 season, including a Cotton Bowl victory against Ohio State. They will turn towards their powerful offense to carry the momentum forward.

Missouri Tigers vs Murray State Racers: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri will take on Murray in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Murray State Racers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Missouri Tigers vs Murray State Racers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR)

Missouri Tigers vs Murray State Racers team news

Missouri Tigers team news

Brady Cook returns after an impressive season, throwing for 3,317 yards with a completion rate of 66.1%. While the ground game struggled, highlighted by Sam Horn's limited impact, Missouri's strength clearly lies in its passing offense.

Though he won't have All-American running back Cody Schrader by his side, he'll benefit from a wide receiver corps that ranks among the best in college football. Luther Burden III, who racked up 1,212 receiving yards last season, remains a major threat.

His 2023 season was nothing short of spectacular, with Burden hauling in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He'll be joined once again by Theo Wease Jr., Mookie Cooper, and Marquis Johnson, ensuring Missouri's top four receivers are back in action.

Though Missouri will need to fill the void left by starting left tackle Javon Foster, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the offensive line retains four starters.

Murray State Racers team news

Division-II transfer quarterback Jayden Johannsen from South Dakota Mines is set to start against the Tigers. Last season, he averaged 231.2 passing yards per game and tossed 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Johannsen has also tallied 24 rushing touchdowns in 36 career games.

Willie Gaines, a transfer from Colorado, will join the team after limited action last season. However, during his time at Jackson State, he was a key target, recording 27 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns.

There might be a familiar face at cornerback as KaVan Reid, an East St. Louis High graduate, could line up against former Flyer teammate and star wide receiver Luther Burden III. Reid, along with a Racers defensive tackle, has been named to the Reese’' Senior Bowl watch list.

The Racers also boast two preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference picks on their roster: offensive lineman Ahston Flinn from Jackson, Missouri, a former high school teammate of MU center Connor Tollison, and safety Kanyon Walker, who is the Racers’ leading returning tackler. Three-star freshman running back Jordan Washington is expected to start for the Racers.

Missouri Tigers vs Murray State Racers Head-to-Head

The Murray State Racers are set to visit Columbia for the third time, but their previous trips haven't been fruitful. The last encounter saw Missouri begin their record-setting 12-win season in 2013 with a commanding 58-14 victory over the Racers.

Date Match Competition 09/01/13 Tigers 58-14 Racers NCAA

