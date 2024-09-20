How to watch and listen to Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Florida Gators 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Mississippi State versus Florida Gators CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One of college football's most coveted wide receivers, Kevin Coleman Jr., will be in the spotlight as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-2) face off against the Florida Gators (1-2) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The visitors kicked off their 2024 campaign with a tough opener against Miami-FL, where they struggled, falling 41-17. They bounced back in game two, though, steamrolling Samford in a 45-7 rout to even their record at 1-1.

Last weekend against Texas A&M, the Gators found themselves in a 20-0 hole by halftime. Despite a stronger showing in the second half, they couldn’t overcome the deficit and ended up losing 33-20.

As for the hosts, they cruised through their season opener, demolishing Eastern Kentucky 56-7. However, things took a turn in game two when Mississippi State fell 30-23 on the road against Arizona State.

In their third matchup against Toledo, the Bulldogs found themselves in a deep 28-3 hole by halftime and couldn't recover, suffering a 41-17 blowout loss. Quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 319 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators CFB game, plus plenty more.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Florida Gators: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Gators in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Davis Wade Stadium, Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Davis Wade Stadium Location Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi

How to watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play announcer), Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs the Florida Gators

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Florida Gators team news & key players

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Blake Shapen has been sharp through three games, tossing seven touchdowns with just one interception while completing 70.1% of his passes for 834 yards, averaging 278 yards per game. He’s also chipped in with four rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been a reliable target, pulling in 16 receptions for 268 yards (89.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mario Craver has made an impact with five catches for 130 yards (43.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while Jordan Mosley has added 11 receptions for 183 yards (61 per game) and a touchdown over three games.

Florida Gators team news

Montrell Johnson has been a solid contributor to the Gators' ground game, racking up 166 rushing yards and three touchdowns across three games. Graham Mertz threw for 195 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Quarterback DJ Lagway has also featured in three matchups this season, amassing 541 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes.

Elijhah Badger has emerged as a key target for the offense, hauling in 11 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has made the most of his 16 targets in 2024, converting them into 13 receptions (4.3 per game) for 191 yards and a score over three games.

