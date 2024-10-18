How to watch and listen to Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

SEC rivals clash as the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) travel to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3 SEC) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and kick-off time
The Mississippi State will take on Texas A&M Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
|Date
|Saturday, October 19, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Davis Wade Stadium
|Location
|Starkville, Mississippi
How to watch Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SECN
- Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: FuboTV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Aggies
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Aggies team news & key players
Mississippi State team news
For the Bulldogs, Van Buren Jr. is at the helm, completing 53.4% of his throws for 550 yards, alongside three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also contributed with a rushing touchdown. MSU's aerial attack is powered by junior WR Kevin Coleman Jr. (36 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns) and freshman WR Mario Craver (11 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns). The Bulldogs' run game features a duo of backs: junior RB Johnnie Daniels (56 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns) and senior RB Davon Booth (64 carries for 244 yards and two touchdowns).
Texas A&M Aggies team news
The Aggies' offense is driven by sophomore QB Conner Weigman, who has thrown for 501 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Weigman made his way back into the starting role last week after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for several weeks.
He heavily depends on his reliable targets, WR Noah Thomas (19 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns) and WR Cyrus Allen (12 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown). On the ground, the rushing attack is led by junior RB Le'Veon Moss, who has amassed 609 yards on 88 carries, finding the end zone six times.
