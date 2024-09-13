How to watch and listen to Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Nevada Wolf Pack 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Nevada Wolf Pack CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1) welcome the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2) for a non-conference clash this Saturday.

While neither squad is projected to be a top-tier contender this season, bowl eligibility is already on the horizon, making this game significant for both sides. Minnesota cruised to victory at home last week, and, with this being their third consecutive home game, they’ll likely benefit from familiar surroundings.

On the other hand, the Wolf Pack were expected to have an unpredictable season, but Saturday offers them a golden chance for an upset that could turn heads.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. the Nevada Wolf Pack CFB game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Nevada Wolf Pack: Date and kick-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on Nevada Wolf Pack in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Sonny Lubick Field at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Huntington Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Nevada Wolf Pack on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (color analyst)

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 372 (NE), 372 (CAR) | Away: 977 (NE), 387 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Nevada Wolf Pack team news

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

Quarterback Max Brosmer delivered a standout performance, completing 24 of 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. While the passing game was a major asset in Week 2, the running game also showed promise. The team managed 116 rushing yards on 38 attempts, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Running back Darius Taylor led the charge with 14 carries for 64 yards and a rushing touchdown. With this balanced offensive effort, the team appears well-positioned to build on their success as the season progresses.

Nevada Wolf Pack team news

Quarterback Brendon Lewis has been a standout, completing 23-of-35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 18 times for 97 yards and a score on the ground. However, the Wolf Pack were plagued by 14 penalties totalling 134 yards, which hindered their performance on both offence and defence. Despite these setbacks, Nevada consistently moved the ball, racking up 498 total yards, with 271 through the air and 227 on the ground, showcasing their ability to dominate offensively.

Backup QB Chubba Purdy is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. DE Kaden Johnson is also questionable with a dislocated elbow.

