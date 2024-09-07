How to watch and listen today's Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Michigan versus Texas CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 10 Michigan Wolverines will lock horns in a college football Week 2 game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Both teams come into this matchup with a 1-0 record, although defending national champions Michigan faced a bit more resistance from their last opponent. Texas has big ambitions after reaching the playoffs last season, but traveling for this game will be no easy task.

Despite their storied histories, this is only the second time these two powerhouses will meet, with their first encounter dating back to 2005.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns: Date and kick-off time

The Wolverines will take on the Longhorns in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE)

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns team news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan still faces uncertainty on the injury front, particularly on the offensive side. The quarterback situation remains in focus, with Jack Tuttle listed as questionable, though he might be cleared to play, which could complicate the ongoing competition for the starting spot. Joe Taylor is also questionable at wide receiver, while on defense, Rod Moore is ruled out at defensive back. With a fair amount of roster changes since last season, even a handful of absences could prove pivotal in this matchup.

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas isn't coming into this game completely injury-free, but none of their setbacks are significant enough to raise concern. While Trey Owens is sidelined, his position deep in the depth chart means his absence won't have much impact.

The loss of CJ Baxter at running back affects depth, as does the injury to Christian Clark, but with neither being starters, the Longhorns should manage just fine. Last week, the Longhorns dominated Colorado State, with the offense putting up big numbers and the defense turning heads. They held their opponents scoreless, which is especially impressive given the turnover on that side of the ball.

Having Quinn Ewers and plenty of athleticism in the OL certainly helps. After just one game, Texas appears to boast the best wide receiver corps in football, though it remains to be seen how well that holds up on the road. Expect Texas to rely heavily on the running game to control the clock, but with a defense set to deliver, the offense likely won't feel too much pressure in this matchup.

