How to watch and listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Michigan vs Minnesota NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Star running back Kalel Mullings and the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium.

The visitors suffered a 31-14 defeat at home to Iowa last Saturday, falling short of expectations as a three-point underdog. Meanwhile, Michigan edged out No. 11 USC with a 27-24 victory at home in their last outing.

Minnesota had their two-game winning streak halted after a tough loss at home to Iowa in their last outing. Now sitting at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play, the Golden Gophers are hitting the road in hopes of pulling off an upset. Against Iowa, Minnesota fell behind 7-0 after the first quarter but bounced back to lead 14-7 at halftime. However, they went ice cold in the second half, getting outscored 24-0 and ultimately falling short.

On the other hand, the hosts are riding a two-game win streak, having knocked off No. 11 USC at home last week. The Wolverines, who are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, are looking to continue building momentum after recovering from a tough loss to Texas earlier in the season.

Michigan Wolverines vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and kick-off time

The Wolverines will take on the Gophers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 975 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan Wolverines vs Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

Kalel Mullings leads Michigan's ground attack with 53 carries for 429 yards and four touchdowns. Donovan Edwards, the team's second option, has contributed 224 yards on 50 carries, finding the end zone twice.

Tight end Colston Loveland has emerged as Michigan's top target in the passing game, hauling in 19 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. Semaj Morgan (12 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD) and fellow tight end Marlin Klein (five catches, 60 yards) are the only other Wolverines with more than 50 receiving yards this season.

Michigan’s primary injury concern is Colston Loveland, who missed the game against USC due to a shoulder injury. His status remains uncertain, and he’s expected to be a game-time decision, so keep an eye out for updates.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

The new addition of quarterback Max Brosmer has revitalized the Gophers' passing game, typically known for their run-heavy approach. In their recent matchup against Iowa, the fifth-year senior went 22-for-37, throwing for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Brosmer had a standout first half, helping Minnesota head into the locker room with the lead.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jackson tops the team's receiving stats with 21 catches for 268 yards this season. Elijah Spencer (12 receptions, 153 yards, 1 TD) and Le'Meke Brockington (six catches, 122 yards, 1 TD) are the only other players with over 100 receiving yards.

