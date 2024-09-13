How to watch and listen to Michigan Wolverine vs Arkansas State Red Wolves 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Michigan vs Arkansas State CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-0) will face a tough challenge as they take on the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

In their last outing, the hosts suffered a 31-12 defeat at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. On the flip side, the Red Wolves recently secured a narrow 28-24 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Michigan are currently averaging 21.0 points per game on offense, placing them 103rd in the FBS, while they are 70th in defensive performance, allowing 20.5 points per game. The Wolverines have their work cut out for them as they strive to regroup and hit their targets. Their immediate challenge is to handle a team that shouldn't really be a threat. However, just last week, many felt the same way about Northern Illinois, and we all saw how that turned out for Notre Dame.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Michigan Wolverine vs Arkansas State Red Wolves CFB game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverine vs Arkansas State Red Wolves: Date and kick-off time

The Michigan Wolverine will take on Arkansas State Red Wolves in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverine vs Arkansas State Red Wolves on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan Wolverine vs Arkansas State Red Wolves

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR) | Away: 985 (NE), - (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan Wolverine vs Arkansas State Red Wolves team news

Michigan Wolverine team news

WR Joe Taylor and DB Jaden Mangham are questionable. QB Jack Tuttle is also doubtful to play Saturday versus Arkansas State.

The Wolverines are spearheaded by senior quarterback Warren, who has completed 37 of 58 passes for 322 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. In the running game, senior Kalel Mullings leads with 117 yards on 21 carries, while senior Donovan Edwards has added 68 yards from 19 attempts. The receiving corps is fronted by junior Colston Loveland, who has 16 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, junior Mason Graham stands out as one of the premier defensive linemen in the nation. Senior Josiah Stewart, who tallied 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss as a reserve last season, is now poised for a starring role. The Michigan secondary is formidable, highlighted by future top draft pick Will Johnson, who has snagged eight career interceptions.

Arkansas State Red Wolves team news

In the opening two games, sophomore quarterback Jaylen Raynor has attempted 79 passes, racking up 572 yards with a 57% completion rate. A significant chunk of that yardage, 239 yards, has been delivered to junior receiver Corey Rucker, who averages an impressive 18.4 yards per catch.

With starting center Jacob Bayer sidelined by an ACL tear from the spring, and Raynor having been sacked three times by Central Arkansas in Week 1, the Arkansas State offensive line is facing serious pressure. A dominant defensive front could exploit this vulnerability, creating havoc against a less robust offensive line.

