How to watch and listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of college football's most historic rivalries reignites this Saturday as the Florida State Seminoles (1-6, 1-5 ACC) head to South Gable to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0) in an ACC showdown.

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Hurricanes will take on Florida State Seminoles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE) | National: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles team news & key players

Miami Hurricanes team news

Quarterback Cam Ward continued his impressive Heisman campaign by throwing four touchdown passes, helping the Hurricanes secure their third consecutive nail-biting victory in their last outing. Once again, Ward was nearly perfect, completing 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards, complemented by his four touchdown throws.

He orchestrated an offense that racked up a total of 538 yards and converted 9 of 15 attempts on third and fourth downs. Miami's running back duo also shined, with Damien Martinez rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries, including a touchdown, while Mark Fletcher Jr. contributed with 73 yards on 13 attempts. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo had an impressive performance, making seven catches for 101 yards and a score.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes were anchored by defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., who recorded six tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. One of those tackles for loss resulted in a fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. and returned for a touchdown.

Florida State Seminoles news

It feels like ages since the Seminoles were a highly-ranked team in the Top 10 during the preseason. They have consistently struggled to demonstrate their worthiness, and last weekend was no exception, as the offense sputtered once again. Currently, they sit at the bottom of the ACC, averaging just 276 yards and 15 points per game, failing to exceed 16 points in their last six contests. Brock Glenn has stepped in at quarterback over the past two games, totaling 338 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. While the freshman did rush for 47 yards against Duke last week, he completed only 19 passes for 110 yards and two picks.

The defense hasn't been stellar this season, yet it has shown slightly better performance than the offense. Against Duke, the Seminoles allowed only 180 total yards and a mere 70 passing yards. On the season, Florida State's defense has surrendered an average of 25 points and 370 yards per game. The unit has managed only two interceptions and 17 sacks throughout the year, with Patrick Payton leading the team with four sacks.

