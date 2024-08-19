How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

An interleague MLB showdown kicks off on Monday as the Baltimore Orioles (73-52, 2nd in AL East) face off against the New York Mets (64-60, 3rd in NL East).
The Baltimore Orioles are locked in a fierce battle with the Yankees for the top spot in the AL East. Both teams are on track for playoff berths, but securing home-field advantage is crucial as the season enters its final stretch. The Orioles recently split a home series with the Red Sox and now trail the Yankees by just half a game in the division race.
Meanwhile, the New York Mets are in the thick of the playoff hunt in the competitive National League. They narrowly missed a sweep of the Marlins, falling short with a loss on Sunday. The Mets are currently nine games behind the Phillies in the NL East and two games behind the Braves, who hold second place.
With the Braves occupying the last Wild Card spot, the Mets have ground to cover if they want to secure a postseason berth. In Sunday’s game against the Marlins, Brandon Nimmo hit a home run in the sixth inning, but the Mets still came up short, losing 3-2.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB Network
Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Monday, August 19, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Queens, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles team news
New York Mets team news & players to watch
David Peterson is set to take the mound for his 14th start of the season for the Mets. The 28-year-old lefty boasts a 7-1 record, with the team emerging victorious in his last two outings. He currently holds a 3.04 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 34 walks, having allowed six home runs so far this year. In his most recent appearance, Peterson delivered 6.1 scoreless innings in a win against the Athletics.
Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .264 and also tops the squad in RBIs with 72. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is the home run leader for the team, having hit 27 so far this season.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|R. Mauricio
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|A. Smith
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|B. Raley
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Senga
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
|B. Nimmo
|Left fielder
|Day-to-day
|Shoulder
Baltimore Orioles team news & players to watch
Trevor Rogers is set to make his fourth start of the season for the Orioles after being traded from the Marlins near the deadline. The 26-year-old lefty holds a 2-11 record, though many of those losses are due to lack of run support from his former team.
Rogers has a 4.89 ERA, with 92 strikeouts and 53 walks, and has surrendered 13 home runs this season. In his most recent outing, he lasted five innings but allowed five earned runs, resulting in a loss to the Nationals.
Gunnar Henderson paces the Orioles with a team-leading batting average of .288. Anthony Santander has hit 36 home runs with 80 RBI, leading the team in both categories.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|J. Means
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Mateo
|Second baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|D. Coulombe
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Bradish
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|UCL Sprain
|J. Westburg
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Hand
|T. Wells
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|H. Kjerstad
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Concussion
New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/19/24
|D. Peterson (7-1)
|T. Rogers (2-11)
|08/20/24
|J. Quintana (6-8)
|D. Kremer (5-9)
|08/21/24
|S. Manaea (9-5)
|Z. Eflin (9-7)
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/08/23
|Baltimore Orioles 2-0 New York Mets
|MLB
|05/08/23
|Baltimore Orioles 7-3 New York Mets
|MLB
|04/08/23
|Baltimore Orioles 10-3 New York Mets
|MLB
|10/06/21
|Baltimore Orioles 1-14 New York Mets
|MLB
|09/06/21
|Baltimore Orioles 10-3 New York Mets
|MLB