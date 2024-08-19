This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Francisco Lindor New York MetsGetty images
How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

An interleague MLB showdown kicks off on Monday as the Baltimore Orioles (73-52, 2nd in AL East) face off against the New York Mets (64-60, 3rd in NL East).

The Baltimore Orioles are locked in a fierce battle with the Yankees for the top spot in the AL East. Both teams are on track for playoff berths, but securing home-field advantage is crucial as the season enters its final stretch. The Orioles recently split a home series with the Red Sox and now trail the Yankees by just half a game in the division race.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets are in the thick of the playoff hunt in the competitive National League. They narrowly missed a sweep of the Marlins, falling short with a loss on Sunday. The Mets are currently nine games behind the Phillies in the NL East and two games behind the Braves, who hold second place.

With the Braves occupying the last Wild Card spot, the Mets have ground to cover if they want to secure a postseason berth. In Sunday’s game against the Marlins, Brandon Nimmo hit a home run in the sixth inning, but the Mets still came up short, losing 3-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Monday, August 19, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

DateMonday, August 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles team news

New York Mets team news & players to watch

David Peterson is set to take the mound for his 14th start of the season for the Mets. The 28-year-old lefty boasts a 7-1 record, with the team emerging victorious in his last two outings. He currently holds a 3.04 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 34 walks, having allowed six home runs so far this year. In his most recent appearance, Peterson delivered 6.1 scoreless innings in a win against the Athletics.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .264 and also tops the squad in RBIs with 72. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is the home run leader for the team, having hit 27 so far this season.

New York Mets injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
R. MauricioShortstop60-Day Injured ListKnee
A. SmithRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
B. RaleyRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. SengaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListCalf
B. NimmoLeft fielderDay-to-dayShoulder

Baltimore Orioles team news & players to watch

Trevor Rogers is set to make his fourth start of the season for the Orioles after being traded from the Marlins near the deadline. The 26-year-old lefty holds a 2-11 record, though many of those losses are due to lack of run support from his former team.

Rogers has a 4.89 ERA, with 92 strikeouts and 53 walks, and has surrendered 13 home runs this season. In his most recent outing, he lasted five innings but allowed five earned runs, resulting in a loss to the Nationals.

Gunnar Henderson paces the Orioles with a team-leading batting average of .288. Anthony Santander has hit 36 home runs with 80 RBI, leading the team in both categories.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
J. MeansStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. MateoSecond baseman60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. CoulombeRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. BradishStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListUCL Sprain
J. WestburgThird baseman10-Day Injured ListHand
T. WellsStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
H. KjerstadLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListConcussion

New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/19/24D. Peterson (7-1)T. Rogers (2-11)
08/20/24J. Quintana (6-8)D. Kremer (5-9)
08/21/24S. Manaea (9-5)Z. Eflin (9-7)

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
06/08/23Baltimore Orioles 2-0 New York MetsMLB
05/08/23Baltimore Orioles 7-3 New York MetsMLB
04/08/23Baltimore Orioles 10-3 New York MetsMLB
10/06/21Baltimore Orioles 1-14 New York MetsMLB
09/06/21Baltimore Orioles 10-3 New York MetsMLB

