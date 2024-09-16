How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals (68-81) and Keibert Ruiz hit the field at Citi Field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (81-68) on Monday.

The Mets are favored as they kick off their series against the Nationals. Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA) will get the start for New York in Game 1, seeking his 12th victory of the season. On the other side, the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19 ERA).

Washington is coming off a 4-3 win over the Marlins, where MacKenzie Gore picked up the victory after tossing six innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits and striking out five. James Wood powered the Nationals' offense, going 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and two RBIs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets and Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets and Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals team news

New York Mets team news & players to watch

Sean Manaea (11-5) takes the ball for his 30th start of the season for the Mets, carrying a solid 3.35 ERA across 164 2/3 innings with 171 strikeouts. In his previous outing last Wednesday against the Blue Jays, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits.

At 32, Manaea is boasting an impressive 3.35 ERA and striking out batters at a clip of 9.4 per nine innings across 29 appearances. Opponents have struggled to hit him, managing just a .202 average.

Leading the charge offensively, Francisco Lindor heads into Monday’s contest as the Mets' top run producer with 86 RBIs and 31 homers in 2024. He’s also sporting a team-best .271 batting average. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso has flexed his muscles with a team-leading 32 homers, showcasing his power throughout the season.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Reid-Foley Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder R. Mauricio Shortstop 60-Day Injured List Knee A. Smith Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow B. Raley Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Senga Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Calf J. McNeil Second baseman 10-Day Injured List Wrist F. Lindor Shortstop Day-to-day Back

Washington Nationals team news & players to watch

Jake Irvin is set to take the mound for the Nationals, making his 31st start of the season. The right-hander holds a 10-12 record with a 4.19 ERA, racking up 145 strikeouts over 172 2/3 innings. In his last outing against the Braves, Irvin pitched six solid innings, giving up just one earned run and two hits.

This season, the 27-year-old has posted a 4.19 ERA with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opposing hitters are batting .245 against him. Offensively, C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. Meanwhile, Luis Garcia tops the team with a .282 batting average and has also driven in 65 runs this year.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Thompson Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow T. Williams Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder S. Cavalli Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Gray Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow A. Call Right fielder 10-Day Injured List Leg P. Abrams Shortstop Day-to-day Shoulder

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Sean Manaea Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Jake Irvin TV Channel MLB Network Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Tylor Megill Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Mitchell Parker TV Channel SNY Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, September 18, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) José Quintana Starting Pitcher (Nationals) DJ Herz TV Channel MASN Livestream Fubo

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 11/07/24 New York Mets 7-0 Washington Nationals MLB 11/07/24 New York Mets 6-2 Washington Nationals MLB 10/07/24 New York Mets 7-5 Washington Nationals MLB 04/07/24 Washington Nationals 1-0 New York Mets MLB 04/07/24 Washington Nationals 7-5 New York Mets MLB

