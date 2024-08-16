This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins (45-76) take on the New York Mets (62-59) in the first of a three-game MLB series on Friday evening.

The New York Mets are currently 62-59 for the season and have dropped five of their last six games. They recently suffered a series loss to Oakland, losing two out of three games.

The Miami Marlins stand at 45-76 this year and have also lost four of their last six games. They most recently split a series with Philadelphia, winning one game and losing another.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Bally Sports Florida (BSFL)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

DateFriday, August 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins team news

New York Mets team news & players to watch

The Mets will hand the ball to Sean Manaea for the series opener. Manaea struggled in his last appearance, giving up three runs in three innings against the Mariners, resulting in a loss. However, the veteran has found some consistency recently, allowing two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. He holds a 3.44 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and an 8-5 record over 123 innings.

Francisco Lindor heads into Friday’s game as the Mets' leading run producer, with 69 RBIs and 23 home runs this season. He also boasts the team's highest batting average at .263.

New York Mets injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
S. MarteRight fielder10-Day Injured ListKnee
R. MauricioShortstop60-Day Injured ListKnee
A. SmithRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
B. RaleyRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. SengaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListCalf

Miami Marlins team news & players to watch

Right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz, with a record of 2-6, a 5.67 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP over 74.2 innings this season, will start the series opener. In his last appearance, Munoz allowed three runs in five innings against the Padres, resulting in a no-decision.

Jake Burger is on a hot streak, hitting eight home runs this month with 12 RBIs and a 1.2 OPS. The veteran third baseman is enjoying a strong season overall, with 23 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .779 OPS. Burger has been particularly effective against the Mets, with six RBIs and a solid .890 OPS.

Miami Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
S. AlcantaraStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. MyersRight fielder10-Day Injured ListAnkle
J. LuzardoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListBack
B. GarrettStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. WeathersStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListFinger
N. FortesCatcher10-Day Injured ListQuad
J. SimpsonStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
S. SánchezStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
V. BrujánSecond basemanDay-to-dayShoulder
J. ChisholmCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListElbow

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/16/24R. Pepiot (6-5)R. Nelson (8-6)
08/17/24J. Springs (0-1)Z. Gallen (9-5)
08/18/24T. Bradley (6-7)M. Kelly (3-0)

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
07/23/24Miami Marlins 4-6 New York MetsMLB
07/21/24Miami Marlins 4-2 New York MetsMLB
07/21/24Miami Marlins 0-1 New York MetsMLB
07/20/24Miami Marlins 6-4 New York MetsMLB
06/14/24New York Mets 3-2 Miami MarlinsMLB

