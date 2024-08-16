How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins (45-76) take on the New York Mets (62-59) in the first of a three-game MLB series on Friday evening.

The New York Mets are currently 62-59 for the season and have dropped five of their last six games. They recently suffered a series loss to Oakland, losing two out of three games.

The Miami Marlins stand at 45-76 this year and have also lost four of their last six games. They most recently split a series with Philadelphia, winning one game and losing another.

How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Bally Sports Florida (BSFL)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Friday, August 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins team news

New York Mets team news & players to watch

The Mets will hand the ball to Sean Manaea for the series opener. Manaea struggled in his last appearance, giving up three runs in three innings against the Mariners, resulting in a loss. However, the veteran has found some consistency recently, allowing two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. He holds a 3.44 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and an 8-5 record over 123 innings.

Francisco Lindor heads into Friday’s game as the Mets' leading run producer, with 69 RBIs and 23 home runs this season. He also boasts the team's highest batting average at .263.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury S. Marte Right fielder 10-Day Injured List Knee R. Mauricio Shortstop 60-Day Injured List Knee A. Smith Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow B. Raley Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Senga Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Calf

Miami Marlins team news & players to watch

Right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz, with a record of 2-6, a 5.67 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP over 74.2 innings this season, will start the series opener. In his last appearance, Munoz allowed three runs in five innings against the Padres, resulting in a no-decision.

Jake Burger is on a hot streak, hitting eight home runs this month with 12 RBIs and a 1.2 OPS. The veteran third baseman is enjoying a strong season overall, with 23 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .779 OPS. Burger has been particularly effective against the Mets, with six RBIs and a solid .890 OPS.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury S. Alcantara Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow D. Myers Right fielder 10-Day Injured List Ankle J. Luzardo Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Back B. Garrett Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow R. Weathers Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Finger N. Fortes Catcher 10-Day Injured List Quad J. Simpson Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow S. Sánchez Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder V. Bruján Second baseman Day-to-day Shoulder J. Chisholm Center fielder 10-Day Injured List Elbow

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/16/24 R. Pepiot (6-5) R. Nelson (8-6) 08/17/24 J. Springs (0-1) Z. Gallen (9-5) 08/18/24 T. Bradley (6-7) M. Kelly (3-0)

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 07/23/24 Miami Marlins 4-6 New York Mets MLB 07/21/24 Miami Marlins 4-2 New York Mets MLB 07/21/24 Miami Marlins 0-1 New York Mets MLB 07/20/24 Miami Marlins 6-4 New York Mets MLB 06/14/24 New York Mets 3-2 Miami Marlins MLB

