How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Miami Marlins (45-76) take on the New York Mets (62-59) in the first of a three-game MLB series on Friday evening.
The New York Mets are currently 62-59 for the season and have dropped five of their last six games. They recently suffered a series loss to Oakland, losing two out of three games.
The Miami Marlins stand at 45-76 this year and have also lost four of their last six games. They most recently split a series with Philadelphia, winning one game and losing another.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Bally Sports Florida (BSFL)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Miami Marlins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Friday, August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Queens, New York
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins team news
New York Mets team news & players to watch
The Mets will hand the ball to Sean Manaea for the series opener. Manaea struggled in his last appearance, giving up three runs in three innings against the Mariners, resulting in a loss. However, the veteran has found some consistency recently, allowing two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. He holds a 3.44 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and an 8-5 record over 123 innings.
Francisco Lindor heads into Friday’s game as the Mets' leading run producer, with 69 RBIs and 23 home runs this season. He also boasts the team's highest batting average at .263.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|S. Marte
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Knee
|R. Mauricio
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|A. Smith
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|B. Raley
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Senga
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
Miami Marlins team news & players to watch
Right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz, with a record of 2-6, a 5.67 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP over 74.2 innings this season, will start the series opener. In his last appearance, Munoz allowed three runs in five innings against the Padres, resulting in a no-decision.
Jake Burger is on a hot streak, hitting eight home runs this month with 12 RBIs and a 1.2 OPS. The veteran third baseman is enjoying a strong season overall, with 23 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .779 OPS. Burger has been particularly effective against the Mets, with six RBIs and a solid .890 OPS.
Miami Marlins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|S. Alcantara
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|D. Myers
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Ankle
|J. Luzardo
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|B. Garrett
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|R. Weathers
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Finger
|N. Fortes
|Catcher
|10-Day Injured List
|Quad
|J. Simpson
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|S. Sánchez
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|V. Bruján
|Second baseman
|Day-to-day
|Shoulder
|J. Chisholm
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Elbow
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/23/24
|Miami Marlins 4-6 New York Mets
|MLB
|07/21/24
|Miami Marlins 4-2 New York Mets
|MLB
|07/21/24
|Miami Marlins 0-1 New York Mets
|MLB
|07/20/24
|Miami Marlins 6-4 New York Mets
|MLB
|06/14/24
|New York Mets 3-2 Miami Marlins
|MLB