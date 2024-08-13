How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Oakland Athletics hit the field in the first game of a three-game MLB series against the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field.
The Mets are in the thick of the National League wild-card race despite some second-half struggles. They were off on Monday after playing on the road on Sunday, where the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Mets with a 12-1 rout.
The Athletics have been on a roll, boasting a record of 6-1-1 in their last eight series and leading the American League with a 15-9 record since July 12. This impressive stretch includes series victories over two first-place teams: the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Additionally, they managed a two-game split against the San Francisco Giants, who are currently 1.5 games behind the Braves in the wild-card race.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and NBC Sports California (NSCA)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Queens, New York
New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics team news
New York Mets team news & players to watch
Right-hander Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA, two starts) will make his first start against his former team on Tuesday night, when the Mets' newest starting pitcher takes the mound against the visiting Athletics in the opener of a three-game series.
Francisco Lindor heads into Tuesday's contest as the Mets top run getter, producing 67 RBI while hammering 22 long balls in 2024. His .260 average is also best on the squad.
Alonso has shown his power as he leads his team with 25 home runs, ranking 15th in homers in MLB. Brandon Nimmo is hitting .230 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|S. Marte
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Knee
|R. Mauricio
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|A. Smith
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|B. Raley
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Senga
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
|M. Vientos
|Third baseman
|Day-to-day
|Ankle
Oakland Athletics team news & players to watch
The Athletics are slated to start right-hander Ross Stripling (2-11, 5.72).
Brent Rooker leads the Athletics in home runs (29), runs batted in (83) and has posted a team-high batting average of .291. Bleday is hitting .243 with 33 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks. Shea Langeliers has 12 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .217.
Oakland Athletics injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|L. Medina
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|T. Soderstrom
|First baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Undisclosed
|T. Gott
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Waldichuk
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|R. Wood
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Rotator Cuff
|E. Ruiz
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|J. Wilson
|Shortstop
|10-Day Injured List
|Hamstring
New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/05/24
|P. Blackburn (5-2)
|R. Stripling (2-11)
|08/06/24
|D. Peterson (6-1)
|J. Estes (5-4)
|08/07/24
|J. Quintana (6-8)
|M. Spence (7-8)
New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/17/23
|Athletics 3-4 Mets
|MLB
|04/16/23
|Athletics 2-3 Mets
|MLB
|04/15/23
|Athletics 6-17 Mets
|MLB
|09/26/22
|Athletics 4-13 Mets
|MLB
|09/25/22
|Athletics 10-4 Mets
|MLB