Francisco Lindor New York MetsGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Oakland Athletics hit the field in the first game of a three-game MLB series against the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Mets are in the thick of the National League wild-card race despite some second-half struggles. They were off on Monday after playing on the road on Sunday, where the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Mets with a 12-1 rout.

The Athletics have been on a roll, boasting a record of 6-1-1 in their last eight series and leading the American League with a 15-9 record since July 12. This impressive stretch includes series victories over two first-place teams: the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Additionally, they managed a two-game split against the San Francisco Giants, who are currently 1.5 games behind the Braves in the wild-card race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and NBC Sports California (NSCA)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics team news

New York Mets team news & players to watch

Right-hander Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA, two starts) will make his first start against his former team on Tuesday night, when the Mets' newest starting pitcher takes the mound against the visiting Athletics in the opener of a three-game series.

Francisco Lindor heads into Tuesday's contest as the Mets top run getter, producing 67 RBI while hammering 22 long balls in 2024. His .260 average is also best on the squad.

Alonso has shown his power as he leads his team with 25 home runs, ranking 15th in homers in MLB. Brandon Nimmo is hitting .230 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 64 walks.

New York Mets injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
S. MarteRight fielder10-Day Injured ListKnee
R. MauricioShortstop60-Day Injured ListKnee
A. SmithRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
B. RaleyRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. SengaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListCalf
M. VientosThird basemanDay-to-dayAnkle

Oakland Athletics team news & players to watch

The Athletics are slated to start right-hander Ross Stripling (2-11, 5.72).

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics in home runs (29), runs batted in (83) and has posted a team-high batting average of .291. Bleday is hitting .243 with 33 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks. Shea Langeliers has 12 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .217.

Oakland Athletics injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
L. MedinaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
T. SoderstromFirst baseman10-Day Injured ListUndisclosed
T. GottRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. WaldichukStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. WoodStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListRotator Cuff
E. RuizLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListWrist
J. WilsonShortstop10-Day Injured ListHamstring

New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/05/24P. Blackburn (5-2)R. Stripling (2-11)
08/06/24D. Peterson (6-1)J. Estes (5-4)
08/07/24J. Quintana (6-8)M. Spence (7-8)

New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
04/17/23Athletics 3-4 MetsMLB
04/16/23Athletics 2-3 MetsMLB
04/15/23Athletics 6-17 MetsMLB
09/26/22Athletics 4-13 MetsMLB
09/25/22Athletics 10-4 MetsMLB

