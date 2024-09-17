This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and listen to today's Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Dodgers (88-61) wrap up their second-to-last road trip of the 2024 campaign with a stop in Miami on Tuesday, where they'll face off against one of the few teams that have cycled through more pitchers than them this season.

When Miguel Rojas took the mound in Atlanta on Saturday, he became the 38th different pitcher used by the Dodgers this year—just one shy of their franchise record set in 2021 and equaled in 2023. Meanwhile, the Marlins have surpassed all expectations, using a staggering 44 pitchers this season, a feat unmatched by any team in MLB history.

Sitting with the second-worst record in the majors at 55-95, Miami is staring down their fourth 100-loss season. Yet, their struggles have mostly gone unnoticed, overshadowed by the White Sox, who are on track to break the 1962 Mets' modern-day record of 120 losses.

Miami's home form has been dismal, with a 28-47 record at loanDepot Park and no home series wins since July, losing 14 of their last 20 games on their turf.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSFL, SNLA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the diamond at LoanDepot Park for this matchup on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, September 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
VenueLoanDepot Park
LocationMiami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Miami Marlins team news & players to watch

The Marlins will turn to Darren McCaughan (0-0) for his fourth start of the season. So far, he’s posted a 7.06 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 29 1/3 innings, though he’s still looking for his first decision. In his last outing on Thursday against the Nationals, the right-hander worked through five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits.

The 28-year-old has struggled with consistency, averaging 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings in his eight appearances this season, while opponents are hitting a hefty .336 against him.

At the plate, Jake Burger leads Miami with 25 homers and 62 RBIs, while Jesus Sanchez tops the team with a .244 average, matching Burger for the highest batting average on the squad.

Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
S. AlcantaraStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. SimpsonStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
S. SánchezStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
D. MyersRight fielder60-Day Injured ListAnkle
J. LuzardoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListBack
B. GarrettStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. WeathersStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListFinger
V. BrujánSecond baseman10-Day Injured ListShoulder
A. NardiRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. HillLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListShoulder

Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (2-4) for his 13th start of the year. So far, he’s posted a 2-4 record with a lofty 8.17 ERA and has fanned 50 batters across 54 2/3 innings. In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Cubs, the right-hander lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on five hits.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continues to be the driving force for the Dodgers, launching 47 home runs and tallying 106 RBIs, both team-high marks.

Freddie Freeman has also been a key contributor, sporting a .280 average along with 32 doubles, two triples, 21 homers, and an impressive 74 walks.

Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
C. BrogdonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListFoot
D. MayStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow/Esophagus
G. SheehanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
R. RyanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
J. PaxtonStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListLeg

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info

Game 1

DateTuesday, September 16
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Marlins)Darren McCaughan
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Bobby Miller
TV ChannelMLB Network
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateWednesday, September 18
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Marlins)Darren McCaughan
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Landon Knack
TV ChannelSNY
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateThursday, September 19
First-Pitch Time4:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Marlins)Edward Cabrera
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Jack Flaherty
TV ChannelMASN
LivestreamFubo

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
05/09/24Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Miami MarlinsMLB
05/08/24Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 Miami MarlinsMLB
05/07/24Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Miami MarlinsMLB
09/08/23Miami Marlins 0-10 Los Angeles DodgersMLB
09/07/23Miami Marlins 11-4 Los Angeles DodgersMLB

More MLB news and coverage

