How to watch and listen to today's Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Dodgers (88-61) wrap up their second-to-last road trip of the 2024 campaign with a stop in Miami on Tuesday, where they'll face off against one of the few teams that have cycled through more pitchers than them this season.
When Miguel Rojas took the mound in Atlanta on Saturday, he became the 38th different pitcher used by the Dodgers this year—just one shy of their franchise record set in 2021 and equaled in 2023. Meanwhile, the Marlins have surpassed all expectations, using a staggering 44 pitchers this season, a feat unmatched by any team in MLB history.
Sitting with the second-worst record in the majors at 55-95, Miami is staring down their fourth 100-loss season. Yet, their struggles have mostly gone unnoticed, overshadowed by the White Sox, who are on track to break the 1962 Mets' modern-day record of 120 losses.
Miami's home form has been dismal, with a 28-47 record at loanDepot Park and no home series wins since July, losing 14 of their last 20 games on their turf.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSFL, SNLA
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the diamond at LoanDepot Park for this matchup on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|LoanDepot Park
|Location
|Miami, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Miami Marlins team news & players to watch
The Marlins will turn to Darren McCaughan (0-0) for his fourth start of the season. So far, he’s posted a 7.06 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 29 1/3 innings, though he’s still looking for his first decision. In his last outing on Thursday against the Nationals, the right-hander worked through five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits.
The 28-year-old has struggled with consistency, averaging 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings in his eight appearances this season, while opponents are hitting a hefty .336 against him.
At the plate, Jake Burger leads Miami with 25 homers and 62 RBIs, while Jesus Sanchez tops the team with a .244 average, matching Burger for the highest batting average on the squad.
Marlins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Alcantara
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Simpson
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|S. Sánchez
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|D. Myers
|Right fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Ankle
|J. Luzardo
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|B. Garrett
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|R. Weathers
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Finger
|V. Bruján
|Second baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|A. Nardi
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|D. Hill
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch
The Dodgers will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (2-4) for his 13th start of the year. So far, he’s posted a 2-4 record with a lofty 8.17 ERA and has fanned 50 batters across 54 2/3 innings. In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Cubs, the right-hander lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on five hits.
Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continues to be the driving force for the Dodgers, launching 47 home runs and tallying 106 RBIs, both team-high marks.
Freddie Freeman has also been a key contributor, sporting a .280 average along with 32 doubles, two triples, 21 homers, and an impressive 74 walks.
Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Brogdon
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Foot
|D. May
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow/Esophagus
|G. Sheehan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|R. Ryan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|J. Paxton
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Leg
Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Tuesday, September 16
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Marlins)
|Darren McCaughan
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|Bobby Miller
|TV Channel
|MLB Network
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Wednesday, September 18
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Marlins)
|Darren McCaughan
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|Landon Knack
|TV Channel
|SNY
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Thursday, September 19
|First-Pitch Time
|4:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Marlins)
|Edward Cabrera
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|Jack Flaherty
|TV Channel
|MASN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/09/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Miami Marlins
|MLB
|05/08/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 Miami Marlins
|MLB
|05/07/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Miami Marlins
|MLB
|09/08/23
|Miami Marlins 0-10 Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|09/07/23
|Miami Marlins 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB