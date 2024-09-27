How to watch and listen to LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) are up against significant challenges as they enter their game on Saturday, September 28, against the No. 14 LSU Tigers (3-1).

In recent seasons, has emerged as one of the stronger Group of 5 teams. Competing in the Sun Belt allows them to face formidable opponents regularly, but nothing can truly ready a young squad for an away game at LSU. After starting the season with two losses, they have rallied impressively, securing two consecutive victories, including a dominant 34-point win over Appalachian State.

The hosts are just a few errors away from being unbeaten and potentially a top-ten team, which should boost their confidence. They lost their opener to USC despite showing strength during key moments and, after a slow start against UCLA last week, they controlled the game in the second half.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, LA

How to watch LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars

LSU Tigers vs South Alabama Jaguars team news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

Brian Kelly needs to ensure his team delivers a consistent 60 minutes of play, as doing so could unlock their potential in the SEC. While they mustn't underestimate South Alabama, playing at home should provide an added boost, especially if the Jaguars stay competitive.

Unlike their opponents, who have only one injury concern, the Tigers are dealing with numerous issues, with seven players listed as questionable and two already ruled out across various positions.

The status of elite wide receiver Chris Hilton is particularly crucial; he hasn't played this season but is questionable for Saturday. His return could significantly enhance the offense's development.

South Alabama Jaguars team news

Gio Lopez has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Group of 5 this season but is currently nursing a toe injury. Fortunately, he is listed as probable for the game; however, even a slight limitation could be challenging for his team to handle.

On the other hand, Garrett Nussmeier has excelled for the Tigers, amassing 1,243 yards (310.8 yards per game) with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, boasting a 70.4% completion rate over four games. Kyren Lacy has also been a key asset, recording 245 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 20 receptions.

