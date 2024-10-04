How to watch and listen to Louisville Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Louisville Cardinals versus SMU Mustangs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The SMU Mustangs (4-1) will face off against the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) this Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in college football action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Louisville Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Mustangs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisville Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (NE), 371 (CAR) | Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisville Cardinals vs SMU Mustangs team news & key players

Louisville Cardinals team news

Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns, while Brashard Smith had an impressive performance on the ground, rushing 17 times for 129 yards and adding a touchdown. So far in five games, Smith has tallied 506 rushing yards (averaging 101.2 per game) and seven touchdowns. He’s also been involved in the passing game, catching 11 passes for 121 yards and one score. RJ Maryland has been a key target through the air, hauling in 16 receptions for 221 yards (44.2 per game) and finding the end zone three times. In five games, Jordan Hudson has made eight catches for 112 yards (22.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

SMU Mustangs team news

On the SMU's front, Tyler Shough threw for 264 yards, connecting on three touchdown passes but also throwing an interception. Isaac Brown chipped in with 72 rushing yards from 13 carries, and Ja’Corey Brooks caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. In four games this season, Brooks has been targeted 31 times, racking up 22 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Keyjuan Brown has added 149 rushing yards (37.3 per game) and two touchdowns on the ground in four games. As a receiver, Brown has pulled in five catches on six targets for 53 yards, though he has yet to score through the air in 2024.

