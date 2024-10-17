How to watch and listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two ACC rivals will clash in Kentucky as the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and kick-off time

The Louisville Cardinals will take on Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE) | Home: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes team news & key players

Louisville Cardinals team news

In their recent matchup with Virginia, Louisville fell behind 7-0 after the first quarter but responded with 17 unanswered points to take a 17-7 lead early in the third. However, the Cardinals then allowed 13 straight points, falling behind 20-17. They ultimately clinched the victory with a five-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Jamari Johnson with just 1:55 remaining on the clock.

This season, Shough has completed 119 of 183 pass attempts, totaling 1,674 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions, along with 24 rushing yards. The ground game is spearheaded by Isaac Brown, who has accumulated 508 yards on 59 carries and three touchdowns. Contributions also come from Duke Watson (20 carries, 169 yards, two TDs), Keyjuan Brown (27 carries, 160 yards, two TDs), and Donald Chaney (33 carries, 110 yards, two TDs), giving Louisville a versatile backfield. At receiver, Ja'Corey Brooks leads with 30 receptions, amassing 572 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Miami Hurricanes team news

Miami faced a steep deficit in that contest, tied after one quarter but trailing 21-10 at halftime and 35-10 with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. However, the Hurricanes staged a stunning rally, outscoring the Golden Bears 29-3 to close the game, culminating in Cam Ward's five-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo with 26 seconds left.

This season, the Hurricanes boast the top-ranked passing attack in the nation, averaging 400 yards per game. They lead the FBS in scoring with an average of 47.7 points, while their defense ranks 26th, giving up 18.8 points per game. Ward has been dynamic, completing 148 of 214 pass attempts for 2,219 yards, with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also adding 161 rushing yards and three scores.

Damien Martinez leads the rushing game with 66 carries for 292 yards and five touchdowns, while Jordan Lyle (33 carries, 239 yards, three TDs), Mark Fletcher Jr. (37 carries, 223 yards, four TDs), and Ajay Allen (17 carries, 143 yards, one TD) have contributed as well. Xavier Restrepo stands out in the receiving corps with 32 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

