How to watch and listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) gear up to face the undefeated Louisville Cardinals (2-0) in an exciting ACC showdown this Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech comes into this one fresh off a home victory over Virginia Military, boosting their record to 3-1. Meanwhile, Louisville is riding high at 2-0 after taking down Jacksonville State at home. The Cardinals also claimed a road win against the Yellow Jackets in last year's matchup.

The Yellow Jackets are eyeing their fourth win of the season, having already played two ACC matchups. They kicked off the season with a stunning 24-21 upset over Florida State.

In week two, they cruised past Georgia State with ease. Despite suffering a tight 31-28 road defeat to Syracuse, dropping them to 1-1 in conference play, the Yellow Jackets bounced back in a big way, delivering a commanding 59-7 blowout against Virginia Military.

The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed a favorable schedule to kick off their season, playing just two games so far. They made a statement in the opener with a commanding 62-0 shutout over Austin Peay, easily covering the spread. Two weeks later, the Cardinals had another comfortable outing, rolling past Jacksonville State 49-14. Louisville holds steady at #19 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets CFB game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and kick-off time

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Georgia Tech in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Away: 371 (NE), 371 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news & key players

Louisville Cardinals Jackets team news

Tyler Shough is making his ACC debut after spending three seasons at Texas Tech. The senior QB has impressed early, though he has yet to face a tough defensive test, racking up 581 passing yards with an impressive 6:0 TD-to-INT ratio.

Louisville boasts a versatile backfield with several dangerous options. Freshman Isaac Brown has chipped in with 166 rushing yards, while Maurice Turner leads in carries, contributing 87 yards on the ground. The receiving corps is headlined by senior Ja’Coby Brooks, a former Alabama standout who has already amassed 172 receiving yards. The Cardinals' offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 590 total yards across their first two outings.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Haynes King has proven to be a formidable presence at quarterback. The junior has been stellar, throwing for at least 266 yards in three of his four outings, including 275 yards in his most recent performance. King has accumulated 962 passing yards with an impressive 6:1 TD-to-INT ratio.

Georgia Tech’s offense loves to run the ball, though Jamal Haynes has had quieter games recently, posting just 35 rushing yards against Syracuse and 19 the following week. Despite that, the junior RB has racked up 213 rushing yards on the season.

Malik Rutherford has been a favorite target in the passing game. The junior wideout has hauled in 17 catches over the last three games and totaled 285 receiving yards so far. Georgia Tech's offense has been consistently potent, scoring at least 28 points in three straight matchups.

