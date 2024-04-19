MAX Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Here’s an all-you-need-to-know guide on the popular streaming service, including what to what and how much it will cost

In an oversaturated market dominated by the rise of streamers, it can be hard to work out which sits close to the top of the pile - but when it comes to boasting brand-name recognition, not many carry the pedigree of Max, boasting some of the biggest movies and shows of the twenty-first century and beyond.

Launched initially as HBO Max in 2020, before a rebrand following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. to become Warner Bros Discovery in 2023, it has carved out a place as one of the major popular services alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ over the last few years.

Boasting a solid mix of live and on-demand coverage and original and library content offered across film, music, entertainment, television, and sport, with and without add-on packages, it is forging a reputation as a market leader for the discerning subscriber.

From acclaimed comedies such as Hacks and Our Flag Means Death to great dramas such as The Flight Attendant and Tokyo Vice, plus hits such as The Sopranos, Succession, Game of Thrones, and The Wire from the HBO archives, there’s no lack of great stuff to watch.

Throw in films as diverse as Barbie and Parasite, The Dark Knight and The Green Knight, Dune and Citizen Kane, and you can see why, for many, Max offers the best selection from among its rivals.

But why should you choose Max? Here, GOAL walks you through the streaming service's features, how to watch content, and any further information you may need.

Max subscription plans

Max offers multiple monthly or yearly subscription plans, each priced differently across three tiers: Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free, and Max Ultimate Ad-Free.

Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch all that, live sport and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month.

Below, you can find the three available tiers for Max subscribers and their monthly and yearly costs.

Package Price Max With Ads $9.99 per month / $99.99 per year Max Ad-Free $15.99 per month / $149.99 per year Max Ultimate Ad-Free $19.99 per month / $199.99 per year

The basic tier - Max With Ads - offers the lowest price for subscribers and includes their entire library of content with advertisements, while the next tier - Max Ad-Free - removes advertisements from your full subscription.

The final tier - Max Ultimate Ad-Free - allows customers to watch certain shows and broadcasts in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos, a feature with no other Max brand tier.

Max Programming and Coverage

Max boasts a broad selection of shows and movies and recently expanded its slate with additional films. Subscribers can watch both live sports and an extensive library of content. Below, you'll find a breakdown of movies, TV series, comedies, dramas, and much more.

Max Most Popular Movies and Shows

Movies Argo, Barbie, Batman, Citizen Kane, Dune, East of Eden, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Inception, Interstellar, Magic Mike, Man of Steel, Parasite, The Dark Knight, The Green Knight, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Lego Movie, The Matrix, The Menu, The Suicide Squad, The Wizard of Oz, Wonder Woman Shows Big Little Lies, Boardwalk Empire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Masters of the Air, Peacemaker, Sharp Objects, Succession, The Last of Us, The Sopranos, The White Lotus, True Detective, Westworld

Max Original Movies and Shows

Movies An American Pickle, Charm City Kings, Land of Gold, Let Them All Talk, Lockdown, Superintelligence, The Witches, Unpregnant, Zack Snyder’s Justice League TV Series DMZ, Gossip Girl, Hacks, Julia, Love & Death, Our Flag Means Death, Raised by Wolves, Station Eleven, The Flight Attendant, The Staircase, Tokyo Vice

Max Comedies

Max

Among its stable of original shows, MAX has already earned acclaim for some of its comedy works, with several riding their way to awards season success and cult love among passionate fanbases.

Hacks, about the professional bond between a rising comedy writer and a veteran stand-up comedian, has earned its fair share of acclaim, while the pirate-themed Our Flag Means Death delivers a period romantic comedy that has been lauded for its LGBTQ+ representation.

Additionally, the inclusion of HBO archival content means acclaimed shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and the DC Studios action comedy Peacemaker, following John Cena’s titular vigilante, add further depth to an impressive roster.

Max also offers content from the libraries of Warner Bros., Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Comedy Central, which are perfect for lovers of South Park and Rick and Morty.

Max Dramas

Getty Images

With its fair share of gripping drama, too, MAX has carved out an acclaimed place for those who love shows that keep viewers invested and on the edge of their seats, from crime procedurals to post-apocalyptic showcases.

Tokyo Vice, which recently wrapped its second season, has been underappreciated so far but is gradually finding a crucial audience. The twists of The Staircase and the haunted pandemic parallels of Station Eleven have also earned love.

Furthermore, thanks to the excellent HBO library archive, subscribers can access some of the most legendary shows from peak television, including Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Succession, The Sopranos, and True Detective.

Max Movies

Max

Unlike several of its rival services, Max does not boast many original movies. Less than a dozen narrative features have been released to date, including the comedies An American Pickle and Superintelligence and the superhero epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

But it does boast a broad selection of films from the Warner Bros. archives, which makes for one of the most diverse and impressive portfolios of blockbuster hits and arthouse favorites available anywhere in the United States.

From seminal franchises such as Harry Potter and The Dark Knight Trilogy to Oscar fares like Parasite and Casablanca and modern heavyweight hits such as Barbie and Dune, there’s no shortage of terrific films to sit back and enjoy on MAX.

In addition to great movies, Max also houses some great docuseries and documentaries, like the recent Quiet on Set documentary.

What is coming up on Max?

Getty Images

Max Live Sport (With Bleacher Sports Report Add-On)

MLB on TBS

NBA on TNT

NHL on TNT

Max Original Shows

Duster (2024)

The Penguin (2024)

Waller (2024)

Welcome to Derry (2025)

Max Original Movies

1000 Miles (TBA)

Am I OK? (TBA)

Field Notes on Love (TBA)

The Parenting (TBA)

Max compared with other streaming services

Streamer Max Apple TV+ Netflix Paramount+ Monthly Price $9.99 - $19.99 $9.99 - $14.99 $6.99 - $22.99 $5.99 - $11.99 Offline Downloads Yes Yes Yes Yes Live TV Yes Yes Limited events Yes Free Trial Length No 7 days No 7 days

Is Max worth it?

Max might not have the sheer depth of content offered by Netflix. Still, as one of the multiple streaming services striving to challenge for its crown, it has plenty up its sleeve to recommend to customers, especially with a reasonable price tag.

Next to the more extensive streaming packages offered with pay-television channels included, this is a positive steal, especially on its lowest tier. With plenty of the hottest shows coming to its service, television fiends will get their top fix.

Throw in a roster of terrific films, and there are all the ingredients to enjoy a great night in or spend a lazy weekend camped in front of the television with a Max subscription.

So what are you waiting for? Get signed up and start watching Max!

FAQs

What TV channels does Max carry?

Max does not carry any additional linear channels itself, much like other streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video and Amazon Prime, but does include programming from across the Warner Bros Discovery stable of networks.

That means that content from HBO, TCM, Cartoon Network, and more is part of your Max subscription.

Does Max offer a free trial?

Unlike several other streaming services that offer a free trial to prospective buyers - effectively allowing you to try before you buy - Max does not currently offer a free trial in the United States.

The service occasionally allows free access for individual episodes and limited broadcasts and periodically offers a fire sale price, typically around holidays such as Black Friday, where it will be available short-term for a low-cost rate.

During its initial run as HBO Max, a seven-day free trial was offered to first-time subscribers. However, this has been discontinued since the service was rebranded from HBO Max to Max.

Can I watch Max in high definition?

You can indeed watch Max in high definition, with regular HD coverage available for all subscription tiers across most content in the streamer’s library.

However, those looking to watch in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos must opt for the Max Ultimate Ad-Free option, giving you that ultra-crystal clarity.

What devices can I stream MAX on?

Max is available to stream across multiple hardware, including Android devices, smart televisions and video game consoles.

Download the Max application to your device or third-party system to stream all your favorites.

Android

GoogleTV

HiSense

LG

Panasonic

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5

Prime FireTV

Roku

Samsung TV

Sony TV

VIDAA

VIZIO

Xbox One / Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S

How many simultaneous streams does Max support?

You can simultaneously stream your Max subscription on two devices if you have a Max With Ads or Max Ad-Free subscription and up to four devices if you have the Max Ultimate Ad-Free subscription.

