Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are set for a high-stakes clash that will decide not only the NFC North champion but also potentially the top seed in the NFC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 820 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions boast the league's most explosive offense, averaging a jaw-dropping 33.3 points per game. They rank second in total yards and are led by Jared Goff, who sits second in passing yards and yards per attempt. His favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is among the top five in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Detroit’s offensive line has been a fortress, giving up the ninth-fewest sacks in the league.

On the ground, the Lions' rushing attack remains dangerous even if David Montgomery is sidelined. Jahmyr Gibbs has been electric, averaging 5.6 yards per carry—the fifth-highest in the NFL. Gibbs was unstoppable in the teams' first meeting, racking up 116 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. A repeat performance could be the spark for Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations. The Lions have also been careful with the ball, committing the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Out Illness M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL E. Rakestraw Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Reynolds Running Back Questionable Back C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Injured Reserve Forearm D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. McNeill Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Jaw A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Rodriguez Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee K. Raymond Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Foot D. Montgomery Running Back Out Knee - MCL K. Dorsey Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle

Minnesota Vikings team news

Minnesota's defense, despite its strengths, has shown vulnerabilities. While their secondary leads the NFL with 22 interceptions and is tied for the most takeaways overall, it ranks 29th in passing yards allowed. The run defense, however, is stout, surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards and third-fewest yards per carry. The pass rush has been relentless, with 47 sacks (third-most in the league), including four against Detroit in their October meeting. The question is whether the Vikings have learned from their earlier defeat.

Offensively, Minnesota leans heavily on its star receiver, Justin Jefferson, who continues to shine. Jefferson has compiled 100 catches (7th in the NFL), 1,479 receiving yards (2nd), and 10 touchdowns (5th). In their previous matchup with Detroit, he posted eight catches for 81 yards and a score. Alongside rookie standout Jordan Addison, Jefferson has provided a reliable duo for quarterback Sam Darnold, who ranks fourth in passing yards and yards per attempt.

However, Minnesota's ground game has been underwhelming, ranking 29th in yards per carry. The offensive line has struggled as well, allowing 47 sacks (24th in the NFL), including four to Detroit in their earlier clash. Turnovers have also been an issue, with the Vikings' 21 giveaways ranking 19th. To come out on top, Minnesota will need to clean up its mistakes and protect Darnold under the intense spotlight of this pivotal showdown.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand F. Moreau Cornerback Questionable Hip J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Murphy Cornerback Questionable Back K. Grugier-Hill Linebacker Questionable Illness C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot P. Jones Linebacker Out Knee J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle H. Byrd Offensive Guard Out Undisclosed J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

