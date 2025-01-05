Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are set for a high-stakes clash that will decide not only the NFC North champion but also potentially the top seed in the NFC.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time
The Lions will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|Sunday, January 5
|Kick-off Time
|8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Ford Field
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 18 game
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 820 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players
Detroit Lions team news
The Lions boast the league's most explosive offense, averaging a jaw-dropping 33.3 points per game. They rank second in total yards and are led by Jared Goff, who sits second in passing yards and yards per attempt. His favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is among the top five in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Detroit’s offensive line has been a fortress, giving up the ninth-fewest sacks in the league.
On the ground, the Lions' rushing attack remains dangerous even if David Montgomery is sidelined. Jahmyr Gibbs has been electric, averaging 5.6 yards per carry—the fifth-highest in the NFL. Gibbs was unstoppable in the teams' first meeting, racking up 116 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. A repeat performance could be the spark for Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations. The Lions have also been careful with the ball, committing the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league.
Lions injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Achilles
|E. Moseley
|Cornerback
|Out
|Illness
|M. Badgley
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Muti
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|J. Cominsky
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|A. Green
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|C. Galvin
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|E. Rakestraw
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Lynn
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|M. Jefferson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Smith
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Reynolds
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Back
|C. James
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Davenport
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|A. Anzalone
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Forearm
|D. Barnes
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|A. McNeill
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|K. Peko
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|C. Davis
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Jaw
|A. Hutchinson
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|M. Rodriguez
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Wingo
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|K. Raymond
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|D. Montgomery
|Running Back
|Out
|Knee - MCL
|K. Dorsey
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
Minnesota Vikings team news
Minnesota's defense, despite its strengths, has shown vulnerabilities. While their secondary leads the NFL with 22 interceptions and is tied for the most takeaways overall, it ranks 29th in passing yards allowed. The run defense, however, is stout, surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards and third-fewest yards per carry. The pass rush has been relentless, with 47 sacks (third-most in the league), including four against Detroit in their October meeting. The question is whether the Vikings have learned from their earlier defeat.
Offensively, Minnesota leans heavily on its star receiver, Justin Jefferson, who continues to shine. Jefferson has compiled 100 catches (7th in the NFL), 1,479 receiving yards (2nd), and 10 touchdowns (5th). In their previous matchup with Detroit, he posted eight catches for 81 yards and a score. Alongside rookie standout Jordan Addison, Jefferson has provided a reliable duo for quarterback Sam Darnold, who ranks fourth in passing yards and yards per attempt.
However, Minnesota's ground game has been underwhelming, ranking 29th in yards per carry. The offensive line has struggled as well, allowing 47 sacks (24th in the NFL), including four to Detroit in their earlier clash. Turnovers have also been an issue, with the Vikings' 21 giveaways ranking 19th. To come out on top, Minnesota will need to clean up its mistakes and protect Darnold under the intense spotlight of this pivotal showdown.
Vikings injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Blackmon
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Thompson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. McCarthy
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|J. Redmond
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Roche
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Flax
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Knox
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Nwangwu
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|F. Moreau
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hip
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. Murphy
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Back
|K. Grugier-Hill
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Illness
|C. Darrisaw
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|N. Vigil
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|P. Jones
|Linebacker
|Out
|Knee
|J. Roy
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|T. Taimani
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|H. Byrd
|Offensive Guard
|Out
|Undisclosed
|J. Kunaszyk
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed