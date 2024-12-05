Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Week 14: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two NFC heavyweights collide in Week 14 as the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions in a pivotal NFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams secured Thanksgiving Day victories, with the Lions edging past the Chicago Bears 23-20, and the Packers dispatching the Miami Dolphins 30-17. The Packers (9-3), currently third in the division, are riding high on a three-game win streak and boast a strong 4-1 record on the road.

Meanwhile, the Lions (11-1) sit atop both the NFC North and the conference standings, fueled by an impressive 10-game unbeaten run and a 5-1 record at home this season.



Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, December 5, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Thursday, December 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Philadelphia and Washington market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 810 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions' defense is undoubtedly one of the league's finest, ranking among the top 10 in both passing and rushing yards allowed. However, their mounting injury woes could present challenges. With Malcolm Rodriguez landing on injured reserve, Detroit is now without all three of their starting linebackers, and the absence of Aidan Hutchinson adds to the depletion of their formidable front seven. Despite these setbacks, coordinator Aaron Glenn has kept the unit performing at an elite level, though their resilience will be put to the test against a Packers squad that heavily leans on the run game.

Green Bay, spearheaded by Josh Jacobs, who ranks fourth in the league with 221 carries, could capitalize on Detroit’s banged-up lineup. Both teams have had extended preparation following their Thanksgiving games, but the Lions face the greater challenge of reshuffling their roster, particularly with Carlton Davis III limited during Monday’s practice.

The Packers' preference for zone defense plays to their advantage against Jared Goff, whose 158.3 passer rating against man coverage leads the NFL. However, his 86.9 rating versus zone places him in the league’s bottom 10 quarterbacks. In their earlier matchup, Goff struggled to just 145 passing yards but found success in the ground game with the help of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who each tallied over 60 rushing yards at more than four yards per carry. The duo, dubbed "Sonic and Knuckles," could exploit Green Bay’s susceptibility to outside runs.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Reader Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL E. Rakestraw Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Injured Reserve Forearm D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL L. Onwuzurike Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Paschal Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee M. Rodriguez Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Decker Tackle Questionable Knee M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck K. Raymond Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Foot

Green Bay Packers team news

Injury concerns aren't exclusive to Detroit. Green Bay has three offensive linemen—Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, and Rasheed Walker—listed as questionable. Thanksgiving standout Isaiah McDuffie is nursing an ankle injury, while Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs, and Jaire Alexander were all limited in practice but are expected to suit up.

While the Packers have struggled to contain speed threats—evident in Week 13 when Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle torched their defense—the Lions have a potential game-changer in Jameson Williams. Absent from the Week 9 encounter, Williams has excelled against zone defenses, boasting a 50% route success rate compared to just 32% against man coverage. His speed could be the deciding factor in a game poised to have major playoff implications.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Cooper Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Doubs Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion C. Wooden Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder J. Jacobs Running Back Questionable Calf R. Walker Tackle Questionable Knee J. Myers Offensive Lineman Questionable Pectoral E. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Knee - PCL C. Ballentine Cornerback Questionable Knee G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen I. McDuffie Linebacker Questionable Ankle

