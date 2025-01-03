How to watch and listen to Liberty vs Buffalo Bahamas Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Liberty vs Buffalo Bahamas Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Liberty Flames began their season on a high note, starting 5-0, but stumbled in the later stages, dropping two consecutive games and wrapping up the regular season with an 8-3 record. Their struggles cost them a spot in the Conference USA championship game.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bulls closed out the regular season at 8-4, marking their most successful campaign since 2018, when they finished 10-4. Under first-year head coach Pete Lembo, the Bulls secured a bowl game berth and now aim to crown their season with an impressive win over a Liberty squad that fell short of its aspirations for a College Football Playoff berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Liberty vs Buffalo Bahamas Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Liberty vs Buffalo Bahamas Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Flames will take on the Bulls in a highly anticipated Bahamas Bowl on Saturday, January 4, 2024, at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT, at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2024 Kick-off Time 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT Venue Thomas Robinson Stadium Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Liberty vs Buffalo Bahamas Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Liberty vs Buffalo Bahamas Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Liberty vs Buffalo team news & key players

Liberty Flames news

Liberty's offense, despite its inconsistency, has been among the best in the Group of Five conferences, averaging 435.3 yards and 30.9 points per game. With Kaidon Salter transferring, the Flames turn to Ryan Burger at quarterback. Burger has minimal experience, completing just four of seven passes this season. The receiving corps has underperformed, with Treon Sibley leading the way with 499 yards and two touchdowns on 26 catches.

The running game, however, has been the backbone of their attack. Quinton Cooley has racked up 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns on 205 carries, and with the quarterback situation in flux, he will be pivotal for Liberty. Facing a tough Buffalo defense, Cooley will need to deliver.

Defensively, Liberty has been solid yet inconsistent, giving up 351.3 yards and 23.3 points per game. The unit is balanced, allowing 201.7 yards through the air and 149.5 on the ground. Their success hinges on the front seven, featuring standouts like Joseph Carter, Jerome Jolly Jr., TJ Bush Jr., and CJ Brazile Jr.

With most of their defensive core intact, Liberty's defense will play a key role in containing Buffalo's offense, which comes into the game relatively full strength. The Flames’ defense is the X-factor in this matchup, as their ability to disrupt the Bulls' rhythm could dictate the outcome in the Bahamas.

Buffalo Bulls team news

The Bulls' offense has been steady but holds untapped potential. Averaging 355.1 yards and 29.1 points per game, they rely on quarterback C.J. Ogbonna, who has thrown for 2,244 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 57.1% completion rate. Among the receivers, Victor Snow has been the standout, recording 610 yards and six touchdowns on 51 catches, though the unit as a whole has underwhelmed.

On the ground, Al-Jay Henderson has carried the load, rushing for 959 yards and eight touchdowns on 183 attempts. This offense has a good chance to exploit a Liberty defense that has shown flashes of brilliance but has been inconsistent.

Defensively, Buffalo has had its ups and downs, conceding 404.3 yards and 28 points per game. While their pass defense has been porous, surrendering 258.9 yards per contest, they have been more effective against the run, allowing 145.3 yards on the ground.

The defensive line, anchored by Shaun Dolac, Dion Crawford, and Kobe Stewart, will need to step up against a Liberty offense that will be without its starting quarterback, Kaidon Salter, who transferred to Colorado. The Bulls' defense has an opportunity to shine in the Bahamas.

