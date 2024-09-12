How to watch and listen to Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This weekend brings an intense SEC showdown, as one team aims to dodge a losing record and spring a major surprise, while the other looks to cement its No. 1 ranking. The Georgia Bulldogs travel to face the Kentucky Wildcats in a pivotal Week 3 college football clash on Saturday.

Kentucky enters the contest at 1-1, already behind in the SEC race after suffering a tough 31-6 defeat to South Carolina. In that game, former Georgia recruit Brock Vandagriff struggled under center, throwing for just 30 yards, while the Wildcats' offense couldn’t find the end zone.

Meanwhile, Georgia faces mounting pressure to defend its top spot in the rankings, especially with Texas climbing to No. 2 after a big win over Michigan. The Bulldogs have a challenging road ahead, with tough away games on the horizon, including a highly anticipated showdown at the Longhorns in a few weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs CFB game, plus plenty more.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kroger Field Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs team news & key players

Kentucky Wildcats team news

On the ground, Demie Sumo has been a solid presence, rushing for 129 yards and finding the end zone once, averaging 64.5 yards per game.

At quarterback, Brock Vandagriff has thrown for 199 yards across two games, averaging 99.5 yards per contest. He’s recorded three touchdown passes but has also been picked off twice, completing just 53.6% of his throws.

Barion Brown has made an impact in the red zone, collecting four receptions for 28 yards, averaging 14 yards per game, and securing two touchdowns over the course of two matchups.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Carson Beck has been the driving force behind the Bulldogs' offense this season, amassing 520 passing yards and firing seven touchdown passes without a single interception. He's boasting an impressive 70.7% completion rate, showcasing his accuracy. Although primarily a passer, Beck has added 37 rushing yards to his tally, though he hasn’t found the end zone on the ground yet.

Arian Smith has been a reliable target, hauling in nine catches from 11 targets for 129 yards and one touchdown over two games, averaging 4.5 receptions per contest.

In the ground game, Nate Frazier has been a solid contributor, racking up 111 yards and a rushing touchdown, with an average of 55.5 yards per carry for the Bulldogs this season.

