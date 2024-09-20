How to watch and listen to Kansas State Wildcats vs BYU Cougars 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs BYU Cougars CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two unbeaten Big 12 rivals face off in one of the country’s most electric atmospheres, both aiming to steer clear of an 0-1 start in conference play, as No. 13 Kansas State heads to BYU for a Saturday night showdown in Week 4 of college football action.

Kansas State is riding high after a commanding 31-7 victory over Arizona. Although that game didn't count as a conference matchup due to scheduling quirks, the Wildcats made a statement by stifling one of the nation's top passing offenses.

BYU, meanwhile, boasts an impressive road win over a Power Five opponent, having taken down SMU two weeks ago. Heading into their Big 12 opener, the Cougars rank just 77th nationally in rushing yards but have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game this season.

Kansas State Wildcats vs BYU Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue LaVell Edwards Stadium Location Provo, Utah

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State Wildcats vs BYU Cougars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

Kansas State Wildcats vs BYU Cougars team news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

Kansas State's quarterback Avery Johnson has been a standout leader on the field, amassing 490 passing yards with a 64.2% completion rate, six touchdowns, and just one interception this season. His game management and knack for minimizing mistakes have been crucial to the Wildcats’ offensive success.

Jacob Knuth (1-for-1, nine yards, 10 rushing yards) and Ta’Quan Roberson (1-for-3, four yards) have seen limited playing time so far. On the ground, DJ Giddens is the leading rusher for Kansas State, tallying 324 yards and a touchdown on 49 carries. Joe Jackson (seven carries, 48 yards) and Dylan Edwards (15 carries, 138 yards, one TD) have also made the most of their opportunities, providing depth to the rushing attack.

Jayce Brown is the team's top receiver, hauling in nine catches for 148 yards this season. Other reliable targets include Brayden Loftin (six receptions, 86 yards, two touchdowns), Keagan Johnson (six catches, 79 yards), and Giddens, who has also contributed in the passing game with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

BYU Cougars team news

Jake Retzlaff has been a key playmaker for BYU, amassing 841 passing yards while completing 60.6% of his throws. Not only does he boast efficiency with seven touchdown passes against three interceptions, but his playmaking ability also sets him apart.

Hinckley Ropati leads the Cougars’ rushing attack with 89 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. LJ Martin (18 carries, 87 yards, TD), Miles Davis (16 carries, 76 yards), and Pokaiaua Haunga (five carries, 35 yards) have all contributed to the ground game. Through the air, Chase Roberts has been the standout receiver, with 15 receptions totaling 263 yards.

However, running back depth is a growing concern for BYU, as both Ropati and Martin were sidelined in the last game.

