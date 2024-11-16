How to watch and listen to Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas State versus Arizona State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) are set to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) in an exciting Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils: Date and kick-off time

Kansas State Wildcats will take on Arizona State Sun Devils in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Bill Snyder Family Stadium Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Audio Stream: Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 977 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Arizona State Sun Devils team news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

Avery Johnson is in prime form. The sophomore quarterback has logged 224 or more passing yards in each of his last five games, amassing 1,892 yards through the air with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 17:7. Johnson has also shown versatility with 391 yards gained on the ground. The Kansas State rushing attack poses a serious threat as well; DJ Giddens has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in five games this season and currently sits at 995 rushing yards.

In the passing game, Jayce Brown has been a reliable target, notching 86 receiving yards in the recent loss to Houston, bringing his season total to 604 yards. Meanwhile, Keagan Johnson has contributed 340 receiving yards. Kansas State's offense has scored 30 or more points in three of their last five games and averages 422 yards per outing.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

On the Arizona State side, Sam Leavitt is delivering a solid season. The freshman quarterback has reached at least 240 passing yards in four games, compiling 1,631 passing yards with a 14:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Running back Cam Skattebo has proven himself as one of the top backs in the conference, surpassing 100 rushing yards in four games, including a 158-yard showcase against Utah. Skattebo now totals 1,001 yards on the season.

The Sun Devils' receiving corps is also performing well. Jordyn Tyson recorded 100 receiving yards last week, bringing his season total to 657 yards. Chamon Matayer has added 209 receiving yards. Arizona State's offense has scored 30 or more points six times this season and is averaging 400 yards per game.

