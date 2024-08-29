How to watch and listen today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Jayhawks versus Lions CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Kansas Jayhawks will look to open the 2024 CFB season with a win on Thursday when they face Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park.

Last season, the Jayhawks went 9-4. The Lions finished with a 3-7 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions CFB game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on Lindenwood Lions in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Date Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Children's Mercy Park Location Kansas City, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big 12

Broadcasters: Shawn Kenney (play-by-play), Taylor McHargue (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

ESPN+ is also live-streaming NCAA football games this season. If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Lindenwood Lions team news

Kansas Jayhawks team news

With quarterback Jalon Daniels back to full health, running back Devin Neal on track to break the school's rushing record, and all their top receivers returning, the Jayhawks have ample reasons to be optimistic about improving on their nine-win season, which was capped with a bowl victory over UNLV.

Daniels was limited to just three games last year due to a back injury, but the dynamic dual-threat quarterback made it through fall camp without any setbacks and is set to start in the opener. Kansas also boasts a rare advantage in the transfer portal era by returning its top four wide receivers—Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner, and Trevor Wilson.

Lindenwood Lions team news

Jed Stugart enters his sixth season at the helm, continuing to work with a seasoned group of coordinators, many of whom he brought along from his time at Sioux Falls, where he succeeded Kalen DeBoer in 2011.

The Lions are returning eight starters on offense, including a key receiving threat in Jeff Caldwell. They've also added former Jayhawk receiver Reece Thomas, a notable addition, especially for this matchup.

In the backfield, Lindenwood has three running backs with FCS experience, though all have struggled with injuries in the past. The offensive line sees all five starters returning, but after averaging just 77 rushing yards per game in OVC play and giving up 31 sacks, it's clear there's significant room for improvement.

On the defensive side of the ball, seven starters are back, and the Lions have bolstered their secondary with two experienced players from Northern Colorado. However, the back seven remains a potential weak spot, as the team struggled significantly against the pass last season, frequently allowing big plays.

More college football news and coverage