Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) head to Florida on Sunday for an inter-conference clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7).
The Vikings were among the last undefeated teams just a few weeks ago but suffered two consecutive losses. However, they bounced back last Sunday with a 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
On the other hand, the Jaguars have been one of the season's biggest letdowns. With a well-rounded roster, many expected Jacksonville to challenge for the AFC South title, but after Sunday’s 22-0 early deficit against the Eagles, they were unable to recover, ultimately falling 22-17. Now sitting at 2-7, the Jaguars have lost three of their past four games and have been outscored by a combined total of 57 points this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time
The Jaguars will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
|Date
|Sunday, November 10
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|EverBank Stadium
|Location
|Jacksonville, Florida
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 820 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players
Jacksonville Jaguars team news
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their offense is steered by Trevor Lawrence, although his status for Sunday is uncertain due to a left shoulder injury. If Lawrence can’t play, Mac Jones is a potential replacement, though he had a limited debut in a blowout loss, attempting only six passes. Supported by running back Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars maintain a balanced offensive attack, averaging 5.8 yards per play.
Lawrence has developed strong chemistry with receivers like Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr., but their passing game has dipped to around 200 yards per game, down from over 250 last year. This balanced approach allows the Jaguars to adjust mid-game, creating scoring opportunities both through the air and on the ground. However, turnovers have been a point of concern, and reducing mistakes could significantly enhance their scoring potential.
