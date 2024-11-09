Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Vikings 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) head to Florida on Sunday for an inter-conference clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7).

The Vikings were among the last undefeated teams just a few weeks ago but suffered two consecutive losses. However, they bounced back last Sunday with a 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

On the other hand, the Jaguars have been one of the season's biggest letdowns. With a well-rounded roster, many expected Jacksonville to challenge for the AFC South title, but after Sunday’s 22-0 early deficit against the Eagles, they were unable to recover, ultimately falling 22-17. Now sitting at 2-7, the Jaguars have lost three of their past four games and have been outscored by a combined total of 57 points this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 820 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their offense is steered by Trevor Lawrence, although his status for Sunday is uncertain due to a left shoulder injury. If Lawrence can’t play, Mac Jones is a potential replacement, though he had a limited debut in a blowout loss, attempting only six passes. Supported by running back Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars maintain a balanced offensive attack, averaging 5.8 yards per play.

Lawrence has developed strong chemistry with receivers like Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr., but their passing game has dipped to around 200 yards per game, down from over 250 last year. This balanced approach allows the Jaguars to adjust mid-game, creating scoring opportunities both through the air and on the ground. However, turnovers have been a point of concern, and reducing mistakes could significantly enhance their scoring potential.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Thomas Safety Questionable Hamstring A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist M. Smith Defensive Tackle Out Ankle T. Edmunds Safety Out Illness G. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed D. Duvernay Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Jackson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed B. Thomas Wide Receiver Questionable Chest C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone E. Cleveland Offensive Lineman Out Ankle A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Back C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Hamstring

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Minnesota Vikings' offense is orchestrated by Sam Darnold, who effectively balances both the passing and running game. With the dynamic Justin Jefferson drawing attention from defenders and newly acquired receiver Jordan Addison adding depth, the Vikings' aerial attack has been highly efficient. Darnold is completing nearly 70% of his passes, averaging over 220 yards per game.

In the backfield, Aaron Jones has been a key contributor, ranking among the league’s top ten with 215 rushing yards over his last three outings. This versatile offensive scheme keeps the Vikings unpredictable and competitive, as they consistently convert third downs and create significant threats in the red zone.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Cashman Linebacker Questionable Toe J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee I. Pace Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen W. Reichard Kicker Injured Reserve Quadriceps A. DePaola Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hand

