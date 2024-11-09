This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jacksonville JaguarsGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Vikings 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) head to Florida on Sunday for an inter-conference clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7).

The Vikings were among the last undefeated teams just a few weeks ago but suffered two consecutive losses. However, they bounced back last Sunday with a 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

On the other hand, the Jaguars have been one of the season's biggest letdowns. With a well-rounded roster, many expected Jacksonville to challenge for the AFC South title, but after Sunday’s 22-0 early deficit against the Eagles, they were unable to recover, ultimately falling 22-17. Now sitting at 2-7, the Jaguars have lost three of their past four games and have been outscored by a combined total of 57 points this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

DateSunday, November 10
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueEverBank Stadium
LocationJacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 820 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their offense is steered by Trevor Lawrence, although his status for Sunday is uncertain due to a left shoulder injury. If Lawrence can’t play, Mac Jones is a potential replacement, though he had a limited debut in a blowout loss, attempting only six passes. Supported by running back Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars maintain a balanced offensive attack, averaging 5.8 yards per play.

Lawrence has developed strong chemistry with receivers like Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr., but their passing game has dipped to around 200 yards per game, down from over 250 last year. This balanced approach allows the Jaguars to adjust mid-game, creating scoring opportunities both through the air and on the ground. However, turnovers have been a point of concern, and reducing mistakes could significantly enhance their scoring potential.

Jaguars injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
D. ThomasSafetyQuestionableHamstring
A. WingardSafetyInjured ReserveKnee
D. DixonDefensive EndInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
K. RobinsonRunning BackInjured ReserveToe
D. WhiteWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
D. SmootDefensive EndInjured ReserveWrist
M. SmithDefensive TackleOutAnkle
T. EdmundsSafetyOutIllness
G. DavisWide ReceiverQuestionableShoulder
A. BlacksonDefensive LinemanOutUndisclosed
D. DuvernayWide ReceiverInjured ReserveHamstring
J. JacksonRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
B. ThomasWide ReceiverQuestionableChest
C. KirkWide ReceiverInjured ReserveCollarbone
E. ClevelandOffensive LinemanOutAnkle
A. OruwariyeCornerbackInjured ReserveBack
C. HodgesOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee
T. LawrenceQuarterbackQuestionableShoulder
D. JohnsonRunning BackQuestionableHamstring

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Minnesota Vikings' offense is orchestrated by Sam Darnold, who effectively balances both the passing and running game. With the dynamic Justin Jefferson drawing attention from defenders and newly acquired receiver Jordan Addison adding depth, the Vikings' aerial attack has been highly efficient. Darnold is completing nearly 70% of his passes, averaging over 220 yards per game.

In the backfield, Aaron Jones has been a key contributor, ranking among the league’s top ten with 215 rushing yards over his last three outings. This versatile offensive scheme keeps the Vikings unpredictable and competitive, as they consistently convert third downs and create significant threats in the red zone.

Vikings injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
M. BlackmonCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
N. ThompsonCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee
J. McCarthyQuarterbackInjured ReserveKnee - Meniscus
J. RedmondDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
Q. RocheLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
B. CashmanLinebackerQuestionableToe
J. FlaxOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveUndisclosed
T. KnoxTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
N. MuseTight EndInjured ReserveHand
G. MurphyLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
J. WilliamsOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee
I. PaceLinebackerQuestionableKnee
C. DarrisawTackleInjured ReserveKnee - ACL + MCL
N. VigilLinebackerQuestionableFoot
J. RoyDefensive TackleQuestionableNeck
T. TaimaniDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveAnkle
G. JosephKickerQuestionableAbdomen
W. ReichardKickerInjured ReserveQuadriceps
A. DePaolaLong SnapperInjured ReserveHand

More NFL news and coverage

