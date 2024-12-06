How to watch and listen to Jackson State vs Southern SWAC Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jackson State vs Southern SWAC Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Jackson State football sets its sights on securing a third SWAC championship in the last four years. The 15th-ranked Tigers (10-2), champions of the SWAC East, will face off against Southern (8-4), the SWAC West victors, on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Jackson State vs Southern SWAC Championship, plus plenty more.

Jackson State vs Southern SWAC Championship: Date and kick-off time

The Jackson State Tigers will take on Southern Jaguars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Location Jackson, Mississippi

How to watch Jackson State vs Southern SWAC Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jackson State vs Southern SWAC Championship game

Audio Stream: Home: 202 (CAR), 964 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jackson State vs Southern team news & key players

Jackson State Tigers team news

Jackson State's dominance during their winning run has stemmed from their explosive starts, frequently putting opponents under pressure early. This high-scoring offense, paired with a stifling defense, has been a recipe for success. In their most recent outing, the Tigers put up 27 first-half points, led by quarterback Jacobian Morgan and running back Irv Mulligan, a duo responsible for 3,364 yards of offense and 35 total touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Tigers have been equally impressive, conceding just 54 points across their last five games and allowing only 10 second-half points during that stretch.

Southern Jaguars team news

Since their Week 3 defeat to Jackson State, Southern has gone 5-2, reinvigorated by the emergence of quarterback Jalen Woods, who has started the last two games and appeared in six. The Jaguars have leaned heavily on their rushing attack, powered by Kendric Rhymes and Kobe Dillion, helping Southern rack up over 200 rushing yards in each of their last three games.

More college football news and coverage