How to watch and listen to Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Heartland Trophy will be contested this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium when the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3). This matchup has historically been one of the premier rivalries in the Big Ten, and despite the absence of divisions, it continues to be a must-watch for fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and kick-off time

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kinnick Stadium Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE) | Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers team news & key players

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

The Hawkeyes are dealing with several injuries, and similar to their rivals, they will be without their starting quarterback. Cade McNamara is sidelined, along with standout wide receiver Kaleb Brown and versatile tight end Addison Ostrenga. This absence is significant, especially since the offense has struggled at various points this season.

Following the departure of Brian Ferentz, the Hawkeye offense is beginning to show signs of revival under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. Iowa now ranks 55th nationally in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game. While this is modest by some standards, it marks a notable improvement for a team typically focused on defense. Cade McNamara had been performing well as the starting quarterback, but after his injury against Northwestern, he will not be on this week’s depth chart. Instead, Brendan Sullivan will take the helm after his 9-of-14 passing for 79 yards in relief last week.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

The early-season loss of Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback dealt a significant blow to the Badgers, and they have struggled to find their offensive rhythm ever since. With a trio of wide receivers listed as questionable, along with two offensive linemen, it seems that their depth issues on the offensive side are unlikely to resolve in this matchup.

On the ground, Tawee Walker has been productive, racking up 624 rushing yards and scoring 10 touchdowns, averaging 78.0 yards per game. In his eight appearances, Braedyn Locke has thrown for 1,281 yards, averaging 160.1 yards per game, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 57.6% of his passes. Additionally, Locke has contributed with 3 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Will Pauling has emerged as a reliable target, totaling 38 receptions for 381 yards (averaging 47.6 yards per game) and scoring two touchdowns over the same eight-game span. Vinny Anthony has also been effective, catching 20 passes for 382 yards (averaging 47.8 yards per game) and adding two touchdowns to his tally.

More college football news and coverage