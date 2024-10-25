How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten clash this Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. With just one game dividing the teams, Northwestern currently ranks 13th in the standings, while Iowa holds the seventh spot with a 4-3 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Northwestern Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Kinnick Stadium Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Anthony Herron (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats team news & key players

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

The bright side for the Hawkeyes is that their injury report is far less extensive than their opponent's. With just two players officially out, alongside two redshirts, and another three listed as questionable, Iowa is in a relatively good position.

Defensively, Iowa will need to set the tone, especially given the offense's occasional struggles. A 40-point performance against Washington a few weeks back was impressive, though it now appears more of a one-off for an offense ranked 103rd nationally in total yards and 128th in passing. The run game remains the primary strength for this squad, with Cade McNamara providing a steady presence at quarterback. But the spotlight will be on Kaleb Johnson, their 1,000-yard rusher who has the capability to take control and dominate the game.

McNamara has completed 61% of his passes for the Hawkeyes, totaling 6 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. Despite a strong 18th-ranked rushing attack powered by Kaleb Johnson, who has amassed 1,035 rushing yards this season, Iowa struggled to find its rhythm against the Spartans' defense last week, logging only 58 yards in the first half and playing catch-up from there.

Northwestern Wildcats team news

The Wildcats are carrying a sizable injury list into the weekend, with 12 players sidelined or uncertain to play. Three have already been officially ruled out, and with multiple positions affected, depth will be under the spotlight. Given this pre-existing challenge, any additional strain could become even more noticeable on Saturday.

On other side Wildcats, QB1 Jack Lausch had a tough passing day, completing 9 of 24 attempts, but he led the team in rushing with 55 yards. RB Cam Porter contributed 48 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. The team's 37 points, a season-high, were largely fueled by four turnovers and a solid showing from Lausch, who threw for 203 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

