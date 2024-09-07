How to watch and listen today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cy-Hawk Game is set to reignite the rivalry between the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and the #21 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) this Saturday.

The victor will claim the coveted Cy-Hawk Trophy, which currently belongs to the Hawkeyes after their 20-13 road win last year. The Cyclones secured a 21-3 victory in their home opener against North Dakota, while the Hawkeyes cruised to a 40-0 triumph over FCS Illinois State.

This matchup will serve as the first significant challenge for both teams, as their opening games were against FCS opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones CFB game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and kick-off time

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones team news & key players

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Although it was a limited sample against an inferior opponent, the Hawkeyes offense showed signs of improvement in Week 1, particularly after a sluggish first half. The Hawkeyes exploded for 30 points in the second half of their 40-0 victory over Illinois State, and they threw for three touchdowns in a single game for the first time since 2021.

Cade McNamara, the fifth-year quarterback who had been sidelined by a season-ending knee injury last year, made a strong return in his first game back.

Kaleb Johnson had a standout performance at running back, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 10.8 yards per carry, highlighted by a 64-yard touchdown run. Known for their tight ends, Iowa is developing another talent in Luke Lachey, a 6-foot-6 senior who caught six passes for 63 yards in the opener. Freshman receiver Reece Vander Zee also impressed in his debut, hauling in five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Iowa State returns their starting quarterback, leading rusher, top receivers, and most of their offensive line, forming a unit with significant potential. Despite these returning pieces, they managed only 21 points against North Dakota, an FCS team.

Rocco Becht, the sophomore quarterback, was effective when he did throw, completing 20 of 26 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Abu Sama III, their top rusher from last year with 614 yards, led the team in their opening game with 36 yards on five carries. Both of their top receivers have All-Big 12 caliber, with Jaylin Noel standing out in their first game. The 5'11 senior had eight receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

