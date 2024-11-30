Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa State vs Kansas State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas State Wildcats head to Ames, Iowa, to take on the 17th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, wrapping up the regular season for both programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Cyclones will take on the Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Jack Trice Stadium Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats

Audio Stream: Away: 388 (CAR), 978 (NE); Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats team news & key players

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Rocco Becht orchestrated the Cyclones' offense, throwing for 256 yards and a touchdown. His primary weapon, Jayden Higgins, delivered a stellar performance, hauling in nine receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Hansen also contributed on the ground, tallying 57 rushing yards and two scores.

Overall, Iowa State amassed 405 yards of offense, including 282 through the air. The defense limited Utah to a mere 224 yards of total offense and just nine first downs, despite the close scoreline. Utah's points came largely from defensive and special teams plays, including an interception return and a blocked punt.

Kansas State Wildcats team news

For Kansas State, DJ Giddens was once again the centerpiece of the offense, rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns while surpassing the 3,000-yard career milestone. Quarterback Avery Johnson had a strong showing, completing 13 of 23 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 72 rushing yards and another score.

The Wildcats' offense racked up 428 total yards, with 281 coming on the ground, averaging a remarkable 7.0 yards per carry. On defense, Kansas State tightened up after a shaky start, shutting out Cincinnati over the Bearcats' final four possessions. VJ Payne led the defensive charge with seven tackles.

