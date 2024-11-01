How to watch and listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Tech Red Raiders 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Iowa State versus Texas Tech NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) bring their formidable No. 9-ranked scoring defense into a showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3), who boast the No. 16 scoring offense, set for Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on Texas Tech Red Raiders in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Jack Trice Stadium Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Tech Red Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Audio Stream: Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key players

Iowa State Cyclones team news

In their latest matchup on October 19, Iowa State staged an impressive comeback to beat UCF 38-35 at home. Down 28-14 midway through the third, they rallied with a 27-7 run in the final 20 minutes. Quarterback Rocco Brecht sealed the win by rushing for a touchdown and completing a two-point conversion in the last 30 seconds. Defensively, Malik Verdon leads with 53 tackles, while J.R. Singleton has racked up three sacks, and Jontez Williams has snagged four interceptions, contributing to Iowa State’s 14 forced turnovers this season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Freshman quarterback Will Hammond stepped in for Texas Tech, completing 10 of 15 passes for 121 yards. With Behren sidelined, running back Tahj Brooks carried much of the offensive load, finishing the game with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown. Cameron Dickey, who has 26 carries for 151 yards and a score, serves as the second back in the rotation. In the receiving corps, Josh Kelly stands out with a team-leading 60 catches for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

