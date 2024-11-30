How to watch and listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Big Ten rivals clash as the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) welcome the Purdue Boilermakers (1-10) to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and kick-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers

Audio Stream: Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE); Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers team news & key players

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Indiana's recent loss to Ohio State saw limited offensive production. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for only 68 yards, while running back Ty Son Lawton led the charge on the ground, amassing 79 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Over the season, Rourke has been efficient, completing 69.9% of his throws for 2,478 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Running back Justice Ellison has added balance with 748 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

In their last game against Michigan State, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card threw for 342 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine led the aerial attack with five receptions for 87 yards.

This season, Card has completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,606 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. Meanwhile, tight end Max Klare has been a key target, hauling in 46 passes for 649 yards and four scores.

