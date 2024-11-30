How to watch and listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Big Ten rivals clash as the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) welcome the Purdue Boilermakers (1-10) to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday.
Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and kick-off time
The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
|Date
|Saturday, November 30, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Memorial Stadium
|Location
|Bloomington, Indiana
How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FS1
Streaming service: FuboTV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers
Audio Stream: Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE); Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers team news & key players
Indiana Hoosiers team news
Indiana's recent loss to Ohio State saw limited offensive production. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for only 68 yards, while running back Ty Son Lawton led the charge on the ground, amassing 79 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Over the season, Rourke has been efficient, completing 69.9% of his throws for 2,478 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Running back Justice Ellison has added balance with 748 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Purdue Boilermakers team news
In their last game against Michigan State, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card threw for 342 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine led the aerial attack with five receptions for 87 yards.
This season, Card has completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,606 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. Meanwhile, tight end Max Klare has been a key target, hauling in 46 passes for 649 yards and four scores.
